Reliance Jio launches four new prepaid plans ahead of IPL 2021

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is set to kick off in India tomorrow and just hours before that, Reliance Jio has announced new plans for prepaid users to celebrate the 2021 cricket season.

The company today announced four new prepaid plans all of which come with a one-year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar to watch live cricket matches.

The first plan costs ₹401, which offers 3 GB of data per day along with 6 GB extra data. It also offers 28 days of validity along with unlimited voice calls. Another plan costs ₹598 and it offers 2 GB of data per day with unlimited voice calls. It comes with a validity of 56 days.

The third plan costs ₹777 and offers 1.5 GB of data per day with 5 GB additional data along with unlimited voice calls and has validity for 84 days. The fourth plan is worth ₹2,599 and comes with a validity of 365 days. It offers 2 GB of data per day along with 10 GB of additional data and unlimited calls.

Additionally, the company has also launched Jio Cricket app for the JioPhone users through which the users will be able to watch score updates, take part in quizzes and win prizes during the course of the tournament.

In related news, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, two of the biggest telecom operators in the Indian market, have signed a spectrum agreement deal — a first-ever such deal between the two companies.