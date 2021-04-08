Realme launches C20, C21, and C25 entry-level smartphones in India
Realme has today launched its three new smartphones — C20, C21, and C25 in India, as the company had promised. The company has announced that the C21 and the C25 are the first phones to get TÜV Rheinland Smartphone High-Reliability certification.
All three smartphones come with a 6.5-inch HD+ Mini-drop display. The C20 and C21 are powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor while the C25 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 processor.
As for the camera, the C25 features a 13-megapixel rear camera, a 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel B&W lens. On the front side, there’s an 8-megapixel front camera. The C21 also has the same camera setup but the C20 has a single 8-megapixel rear camera. On the front side, there’s a 5-megapixel snapper.
The Realme C20 comes in Cool Blue and Cool Grey colours and will be available from Flipkart, realme.com and offline stores starting from April 13th. On the other hand, the realme C21 comes in Cross Blue and Cross Black colours and will be available from Flipkart, realme.com and offline stores starting from April 14th.
Realme C20 / C21 Specifications
- Display: 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display
- CPU: MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor
- GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- RAM: 2/4 GB LPDDR4x
- Storage: 32/64 GB eMMC 5.1 storage; expandable up to 256 GB
- OS: Realme UI based on Android 10
- Rear Camera: C20 – 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash; C21 – 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash + 2 MP B&W portrait, and 2 MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- Front Camera: C20 & 21 – 5 MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Others: Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Splash resistant
- Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, and micro USB
- Battery: 5000mAh with 10W charging
Realme C25 Specifications
- Display: 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display
- CPU: MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor
- GPU: ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM
- Storage: 64/128 GB eMMC 5.1 storage; up to 256 GB
- OS: realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11
- Rear Camera: 13 MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, PDAF, 1080p 30fps video recording + 2 MP B&W portrait + 2 MP macro sensor
- Front Camera: 8 MP front-facing camera
- Others: Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Splash resistant
- Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, and USB Type-C
- Battery: 6000 mAh with 18W fast charging
Pricing and Availability
- Realme C20 2 GB RAM – Rs 6,999
- Realme C21 3 GB RAM – Rs 7,999
- Realme C21 4 GB RAM – Rs 8,999
- Availability – From 13th/14th April