Realme launches C20, C21, and C25 entry-level smartphones in India

Realme has today launched its three new smartphones — C20, C21, and C25 in India, as the company had promised. The company has announced that the C21 and the C25 are the first phones to get TÜV Rheinland Smartphone High-Reliability certification.

All three smartphones come with a 6.5-inch HD+ Mini-drop display. The C20 and C21 are powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor while the C25 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 processor.

As for the camera, the C25 features a 13-megapixel rear camera, a 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel B&W lens. On the front side, there’s an 8-megapixel front camera. The C21 also has the same camera setup but the C20 has a single 8-megapixel rear camera. On the front side, there’s a 5-megapixel snapper.

The Realme C20 comes in Cool Blue and Cool Grey colours and will be available from Flipkart, realme.com and offline stores starting from April 13th. On the other hand, the realme C21 comes in Cross Blue and Cross Black colours and will be available from Flipkart, realme.com and offline stores starting from April 14th.

Realme C20 / C21 Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display CPU: MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor

MediaTek Helio G35 12nm processor GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU RAM: 2/4 GB LPDDR4x

2/4 GB LPDDR4x Storage: 32/64 GB eMMC 5.1 storage; expandable up to 256 GB

32/64 GB eMMC 5.1 storage; expandable up to 256 GB OS: Realme UI based on Android 10

Realme UI based on Android 10 Rear Camera: C20 – 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash; C21 – 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash + 2 MP B&W portrait, and 2 MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture

C20 – 8MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash; C21 – 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash + 2 MP B&W portrait, and 2 MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: C20 & 21 – 5 MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

C20 & 21 – 5 MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture Others: Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Splash resistant

Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Splash resistant Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, and micro USB

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, and micro USB Battery: 5000mAh with 10W charging

Realme C25 Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display

6.5-inch (1600 x 720 pixels) HD+ 20:9 mini-drop display CPU: MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor

MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor GPU: ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU

ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM

4 GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage: 64/128 GB eMMC 5.1 storage; up to 256 GB

64/128 GB eMMC 5.1 storage; up to 256 GB OS: realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 Rear Camera: 13 MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, PDAF, 1080p 30fps video recording + 2 MP B&W portrait + 2 MP macro sensor

13 MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash, PDAF, 1080p 30fps video recording + 2 MP B&W portrait + 2 MP macro sensor Front Camera: 8 MP front-facing camera

8 MP front-facing camera Others: Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Splash resistant

Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Splash resistant Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, and USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, and USB Type-C Battery: 6000 mAh with 18W fast charging

Pricing and Availability