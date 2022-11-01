HMD Global has launched the new Nokia G60 5G smartphone in India and it’s the latest 5G smartphone from Nokia. According to the company, it’s the most eco-friendly G-series smartphone to date, it’s frame and back are made using 60% and 100% recycled plastic respectively.

The Nokia G60 5G flaunts its new design based on recycled materials that are FSC-certified. If 1 million people held onto their Nokia G60 5G for an extra year, they would save the same CO2e as needed to power 5,652 homes for a whole year, says the company. The Nokia G60 5G runs on the stock Android 12 with support for 3 years of OS upgrades. The company promises 3-3-2 which means three years of OS upgrades, three years of monthly security updates, and two years warranty.

Commenting on the launch, Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President- India & MENA, HMD Global, said,

“At HMD Global, home of Nokia phones, we are working hard on our business-wide pledges which shows our commitment to work harder to protect tomorrow. Reducing environmental impact, and prioritizing sustainability, Nokia G60 5G is built from a high percentage of recycled materials with the longest software support yet in the G-series.

It brings longevity promises to the many, not the few to help people keep their devices for longer which allows more customers access to 5G technology and the opportunity to future-proof their phones. We have designed a proposition that specifically helps consumers keep their phone for longer with our promises; 2-day battery, three years of monthly security updates and three versions of Android to ensure your device is up to date.”

The front side has a 6.58-inch LCD with a V-notch and comes with a Full HD+ Resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels). The display is aided by a 120 Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 500 nits, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

On the camera’s front, the smartphone comes with a 50 MP triple camera support, 50 MP f/1.8 as the main camera, 5 MP f/2.0 as the ultra-wide camera, and 2 MP f/2.4 as the depth camera along with LED flash. The front side holds an 8 MP selfie camera at the V-notch. The cameras feature Dark Vision, AI Portraits, and ultra-wide Capture Fusion. Nokia G60 5G now includes the GoPro Quik App pre-installed.

The Nokia G60 5G equips an octa-core CPU from Qualcomm, it comes with Snapdragon 695 5G SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz. There are two performance Kryo 560 cores with 2.2 GHz and six power-efficient Kryo 560 cores with 1.8 GHz speeds. The GPU on the chipset is an Adreno 619 which midrange GPU for gaming.

For storage and RAM, you only get one variant i.e. 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage with support for a microSD card up to 1 TB. On the battery side, it packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 20W fast charging (supports QC 2.0 and PD 3.0).

The price for the Nokia G60 5G starts at ₹29,999 for its lone 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant and will be available from 8th November 2022 on Nokia.com, online stores, and retail outlets. Pre-booking starts from 1st November 2022 to 7th November 2022. The smartphone comes with Free Nokia Wired Buds as a part of the launch offer.

Nokia 60 5G Specifications

Display: 6.58-inch LCD, V-notch, Full HD+ Resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 500 nits (peak) brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Software & Updates: Android 12, (3 OS upgrades)

CPU: 8 nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 clocked up to 2.2 GHz

GPU: Adreno 619 Graphics

Memory: 6 GB RAM, LPDDR4x

Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB

Main Camera: Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.8 main + 5 MP f/2.0 ultra-wide + 2 MP f/2.4 depth), LED flash

Selfie Camera: 8 MP f/2.0

Others: Fingerprint scanner (side-mounted), 3.5 mm jack, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, Dual Band Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax-ready

Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM (nano + eSIM), dual 5G standby support

Battery & Charging: 4,500 mAh battery, 20W fast charging (QC 2.0, PD 3.0 support)

Colors: Black, Ice

Nokia 60 5G Price in India, Availability, & Offers