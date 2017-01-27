Nokia launches MIKA Digital Assistant to assist telecom operators

In a bid to provide efficient support to service providers, Nokia has now launched the MIKA digital assistant aimed at telecom operators.

Nokia has announced the launch of the Multi-Purpose Intuitive Knowledge Assistant (MIKA) digital assistant based on the Nokia AVA platform. The service would offer voice-dictated automated assistance to reduce time spent searching information resources, thereby allowing operators to focus on key business tasks without having to worry about the complexities of multi-technology network environments.

The Nokia MIKA digital assistant is powered by the Nokia AVA cognitive services platform and underpinned by Nokia’s services expertise. The service combines augmented intelligence with automated learning to provide access to an extensive range of tools, documents and data sources. The assistant is available in a web and mobile interface.

The MIKA digital assistant taps into the Nokia AVA knowledge library, which is a repository of best practice gathered from Nokia projects around the world. Using the resources, MIKA can provide recommendations based on similar issues seen in other networks. This allow operators to improve efficiency by avoiding unnecessary site visits, wasted operations efforts, excessive inventory and false ‘No Fault Found’ returns.

Additionally, Nokia also introduced the Predictive Repair service that would allow operators to reduce costs and improve network quality by moving away from break-fix approaches to hardware maintenance. The service can predict hardware failures and recommend replacements up to 14 days in advance, with up to 95 percent accuracy.

Speaking about the launch, Igor Leprince, Head of Global Services, Nokia, said, “Finding the right information is a daily challenge for telco engineers tasked with boosting network quality. MIKA taps into the power of the Nokia AVA platform to provide quick and accurate answers, avoiding time wasted on fruitless searches. MIKA is customized to support the specific needs of telecoms, and can deliver recommendations based on experience from networks around the world.”