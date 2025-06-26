Nothing Gallery 2.0 now brings an in-built photo and video editor! Nothing has updated its native Gallery app with an editor built-in following the launch of Nothing OS 3.0. The new features make it easier for users to edit photos and videos directly within the app, without needing third-party tools. Importantly, everything is processed locally on the phone, with no metadata stripped or hidden, no uploads, accounts, or subscriptions needed, ensuring complete privacy.

The update includes six cropping and rotation tools, twelve color adjustment options, and ten unique filters designed by Nothing. Each filter can be adjusted in intensity from 0 to 100. For videos, users can trim clips, adjust audio volume, and modify slow-motion playback.

Because the Nothing Gallery is built specifically for Nothing phones, users will experience faster performance. The company says the camera-to-gallery transition is now over 20% quicker, and image processing is up to 25% faster compared to general gallery apps.

The app also adds AI-based photo sorting and maintains a consistent visual style with Nothing’s overall design. The new Image Cutout feature uses Nothing’s Dot Engine animation to smoothly lift subjects from photos with a long press.

Advanced editing options let users fine-tune elements like contrast, white balance, and tone curve – all while keeping image quality high. Edits are processed on the device with no loss of HDR data, and JPEG images retain their gain maps for better dynamic range.

The update is now rolling out via the Google Play Store, and Nothing plans to add more features in future updates.

Download Nothing Gallery 2.0 from Google Play Store