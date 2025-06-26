OPPO India confirmed the launch of its upcoming OPPO Reno14 Series 5G in India on 3rd July. The brand has previously teased the lineup, emphasizing its nature-inspired aesthetics and robust durability features, including IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance. The Reno14 Series 5G, which will be the successor to the OPPO Reno13 Series 5G, will consist of the OPPO Reno14 and OPPO Reno14 Pro. The lineup was already introduced in China last month.

The Reno14 Pro will sport a 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display offering a 93.6% screen-to-body ratio, while the Reno14 will use a smaller 6.59-inch screen with a 93.4% ratio. Both displays will feature 3,840 Hz PWM dimming, HDR10+ certification for comfortable and immersive viewing, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and glove touch functionality.

For internals, the Reno14 Pro is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC, paired with up to 12 GB RAM and up to 512 GB storage, a 6,200 mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC wired, and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging. The teaser shows the upcoming lineup to feature an AI Portrait Camera.

The Reno14 Pro will house a 50 MP main camera with a 1/1.55-inch OmniVision OV50E sensor and OIS (Support) support, a 50 MP 116° ultra-wide-angle OmniVision OV50D sensor with a field of view, and a 50 MP telephoto Samsung JN5 sensor with 3.5x optical zoom.

The Reno14, on the other hand, will be equipped with a 50 MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and the same 50 MP telephoto module as the Pro model. Both phones feature a 50 MP Samsung JN5 selfie camera with autofocus.

The Reno14 Pro supports 4K HDR video recording at 60 fps on both its front and rear cameras, and across all lenses. A Stage Mode is included to boost voice clarity by reducing background noise during recordings. They also offer 4K underwater video recording. The smartphones will come with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, offering protection against dust, splashes, prolonged underwater submersion, and even high-pressure water jets, along with a platinum-coated USB port, further enhancing durability by preventing corrosion.

The Reno14 Series also brings a suite of AI features. The AI Editor 2.0 with AI Recompose can automatically crop and resize images, and the AI Perfect Shot analyzes facial features to intelligently improve photos. The AI Style Transfer lets users apply creative looks from reference images, while the AI Livephoto 2.0 helps freeze fast-moving subjects clearly, thanks to dual exposure fusion tech.

The Livephoto Export allows users to extract the best stills from short clips and enhance them using a super-resolution algorithm. These can also be saved as ProXDR images for HDR-rich detail. The AI Flash Livephoto optimizes flash use in low-light settings for better portraits. The phones also feature OPPO’s new Triple Flash Array with three specialized LED flashes that improve lighting for different camera lenses.

OPPO has adopted a nature-inspired design approach on the OPPO Reno14 Series featuring ultra-thin bezels, a seamless single-glass back, and a frame made of aerospace-grade aluminium alloy. It flaunts the iridescent glow finish created using a 12-layer micro-patterned coating process. This complex method – twice as detailed as in previous Reno models – produces stunning, color-shifting effects in Red, Blue, Gold, Silver, and more.

The Pearl White variant debuts OPPO’s first-ever Velvet Glass, developed through a 65-step cold-sculpting process that involves double the usual engraving and polishing. The result is a smooth, anti-smudge finish. Titanium Grey brings a modern touch with its matte base and reflective accents, while Forest Green stands out with a luminous camera ring designed using offset printing and a fine-tuned light layering technique.

The Reno14 Series also focuses majorly on durability; inspired by the shock-absorbing structure of sea sponges, OPPO has introduced a Sponge Armor Body that protects internal components by effectively absorbing and dispersing the impact of accidental drops. The aluminium alloy frame keeps the device both lightweight and sturdy, with the Pearl White and Forest Green variants measuring just 7.42 mm thick, while the Pro variant measures up to 7.58 mm.

The OPPO Reno14 Series 5G will be sold on Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, OPPO India online store, and offline retail outlets after the official launch.

Know More About OPPO Reno14 Series 5G on OPPO.com/in