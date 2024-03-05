Nothing launched its highly anticipated smartphone – the Nothing Phone (2a) in India and globally and it’s the company’s third smartphone in its portfolio. Features and highlights include MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro, Glyph LED back design, 120 Hz flexible AMOLED screen, dual 50 MP OIS main + 50 MP ultra-wide cameras, up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage, 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14, and more.

The Nothing Phone (2a) is a mid-range smartphone powered by a MediaTek Diemsity 7200 Pro octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.8 GHz paired with ARM Mali-G610 MC4 Graphics, up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. The phone comes in three options i.e. 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage.

The Nothing Phone (2a) has an LED light back design which is inspired by Massimo Vignelli’s New York subway map. The LEDs for the Glyph on the back are placed differently since this only uses 3 separations. It has 26 addressable LED lighting zones compared to 12 in the Nothing Phone (1). It can be used for volume, timer, Uber/Zomato, and notifications.

“The upper part of Phone (2a) has been designed with the camera at its epicenter while carefully positioning the rest of the elements using a circular grid system,” said the company. It has an industry-first NFC coil behind the camera with its 90° angle and unibody cover wrapping around the edges, the company adds.

The smartphone equips a 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2,412 x 1,084 pixels), 30 Hz – 120 Hz refresh rate, 10-bit depth (1.07B colors), 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 1,300 nits peak brightness, 2,160 Hz PWM dimming, and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The smartphone has an IP54 splash-resistant design, 8.55mm thickness, weighs about 190 grams, and comes in two color variants – White, and Black.

On the camera side, the smartphone comes with a dual setup including a 50 MP f/1.88 primary camera with 1/1.56 sensor size and OIS support and a secondary 50 MP f/2.2 114° ultra-wide camera. The camera supports 4k video recording and Action Mode while the front side offers a 32 MP f/2.4 selfie camera. Users can set the Glyph Interface to full brightness and illuminate close-up subjects with a gentle light.

The Nothing Phone (2a) packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging. It runs on the Android 14 operating system with NothingOS 2.5 on top and offers 3 years of OS updates with 4 years of security updates. Other features of the smartphone include USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax MIMO, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, and 5G connectivity with dual-SIM and dual VoLTE support.

Nothing Phone (2a) Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.7-inch (17.02 cm) flexible AMOLED, 10-bit depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2,412 x 1,084 pixels), 30 Hz – 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 2,160 Hz PWM dimming, 1,300 nits peak brightness, LED light back design, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, IP54 splash resistant, 8.55 mm slim, 190 grams

6.7-inch (17.02 cm) flexible AMOLED, 10-bit depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2,412 x 1,084 pixels), 30 Hz – 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 2,160 Hz PWM dimming, 1,300 nits peak brightness, LED light back design, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, IP54 splash resistant, 8.55 mm slim, 190 grams Software: Nothing OS 2.5, Android 14, Glyph Interface (LEDs)

Nothing OS 2.5, Android 14, Glyph Interface (LEDs) CPU: 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.8 GHz

4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.8 GHz GPU: ARM Mali-G610 MC4 Graphics

ARM Mali-G610 MC4 Graphics Memory: 8 GB OR 12 GB RAM LPDDR5 RAM

8 GB OR 12 GB RAM LPDDR5 RAM Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.88, 1/1.56 OIS main + 50 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide 114°), 4k video recording, Action Mode, LED flash

Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.88, 1/1.56 OIS main + 50 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide 114°), 4k video recording, Action Mode, LED flash Selfie Camera: 32 MP f/2.4

32 MP f/2.4 Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax MIMO, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax MIMO, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers Cellular: 5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE

5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh, 45W fast charging

5,000 mAh, 45W fast charging Colors: White, Black

The price for the Nothing Phone (2a) starts at a price of ₹23,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, ₹25,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant, and ₹27,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 12th March 2024 on Flipkart.com. The Phone (2a) will be available for ₹19,999 with all offers. Users can buy early with Nothing Drops. The launch offers include up to ₹2,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, ₹2,000 off on exchange, up to ₹1,000 on SuperCoins, no-cost EMI of up to 9 months, same-day delivery in 21 select cities ordered by 1 PM, ₹500 off using One SuperCoin, get CMF Buds (Pro) at ₹1,999 and CMF GaN Charger at ₹1,999 as part of a bundle offer.

Nothing Phone (2a) Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹23,999 (8 GB + 128 GB), ₹25,999 (8 GB + 256 GB), ₹27,999 (8 GB + 128 GB)

₹23,999 (8 GB + 128 GB), ₹25,999 (8 GB + 256 GB), ₹27,999 (8 GB + 128 GB) Availability: 12th March 2024 on Flipkart.com. Users can buy early with Nothing Drops.

12th March 2024 on Flipkart.com. Users can buy early with Nothing Drops. Offers: Available for ₹19,999 with all offers – up to ₹2,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, ₹2,000 off on exchange, up to ₹1,000 on SuperCoins, no-cost EMI of up to 9 months, same-day delivery in 21 select cities ordered by 1 PM, ₹500 off using One SuperCoin, get CMF Buds (Pro) at ₹1,999 and CMF GaN Charger at ₹1,999 as part of a bundle offer.

Get Nothing Phone (2a) on Flipkart