Nova Launcher adds support for Google Now pane in version 5.3

Nova Launcher is a highly customizable Launcher on Android. And it is extremely popular for that reason alone. It adds to the beauty of Android by giving users the freedom to make the home screen look as they exactly want it to. But the developers are keen to add stock Android features to the launcher as well. For example, if you want the launcher to look like the Pixel Launcher it can be done very easily by just tweaking some settings.

But one stock feature missing on the device was the Google Now panel. That has now been added to the feature packed launcher. The new version 5.3 supports Google Now. But you will have to install another app called Nova Google companion APK on your phone. After installing, the launcher will automatically detect the app and add the Google Now panel situated on the left of the home screen.

The version 5.3 mostly has bug fixes and optimizations but this is a feature worth noting. If you do want the Google Companion app, we will link it below.

Download link: Nova Launcher l Nova Google companion app

Source