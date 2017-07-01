Sony rumored to unveil a 6-inch bezel less phone at IFA 2017

Ever thought one flagship isn’t enough in one year? Sony seems to think so. A new leak from the rumor mill of Weibo suggests that Sony is planning a phone with razor thin bezels for IFA 2017. Sony already has a high-end phone in the shape of the Xperia XZ Premium this year.

The rumor expects Sony to use the almost bezel-less display introduced by JDI with an 18:9 ratio. We have come across this ratio more than once this year. And the display by JDI will also be a 6-inch panel sporting the same ratio and have a resolution of 1,080×2,160.

This is a fresh leak about a Sony device with a bezel-less screen. Prior to this Sony hasn’t ventured into the bezel-less territory. But Seeing that Apple is also jumping ship, Sony might have been tempted to flex its tech muscle to demo such a device at IFA before the iPhone 8 launch.

There are other phones expected to be unveiled at IFA by Sony, like the XZ1, XZ1 Compact, and X1. Nonetheless, we expect to hear more about this bezel-less beauty in the coming weeks

