Now buy Vodafone Prepaid and Postpaid connection online

Vodafone has introduced a new online service for purchasing postpaid and prepaid connections. At the moment this service only available for the customers in Mumbai but soon it will also be coming to other cities. The customers who wish to buy new connections just have to visit the Vodafone eshop portal and then choose which type of connection the customers require after which the SIM cards will be received within 24 hours.

The customers can also choose their per second/per minute tariff plan and pay for it online on the Vodafone eshop website. While receiving the SIM card the customer should provide the necessary identification proof and the proper address and will have to fill the application form, the connection will be activated after the acceptance of the relevant documents.

Customers will be able to get a new Vodafone connection in these 7 easy steps:

Log on to www.vodafone.in

Choose Mumbai as the city in the dropdown box below ‘I want a new connection’.

In the new opened page on the far right click on ‘Buy a post paid connection online’

Click on the New Prepaid/Postpaid Connection Option on the eShop home screen

Choose from one of the various Vodafone lucrative per second or per minute tariff plans

Customers will be directed to a page where they can choose their favorite number from among an exhaustive list of prepaid/postpaid connection numbers

Customers can proceed to pay online via Credit/Debit card

With these 7 easy steps customers will be able to get a new Vodafone prepaid or postpaid connection. This new service is very innovative and it will also enable the customers to buy new connections from anywhere and at whatever time. The customers will also be able to choose their preferred phone numbers directly from the online portal. This service will be reaching other cities pretty soon.