Vodafone brings Live Cricket World Cup Streaming on Mobile

Cricket World Cup has just begun! The cricket fever is slowly catching on. For people on the go, for working professionals and for people who cannot watch or browse cricket commentary live, Vodafone has come to the rescue. Being the one and only gadget that is with everyone at all the time, Mobile Phone is a perfect medium to catch-up with live cricket scores. Cricket World Cup has just begun! The cricket fever is slowly catching on. For people on the go, for working professionals and for people who cannot watch or browse cricket commentary live, Vodafone has come to the rescue. Being the one and only gadget that is with everyone at all the time, Mobile Phone is a perfect medium to catch-up with live cricket scores.

Vodafone announced the availability of “ICC Cricket world cup live streaming service” for mobile phones. You get access to live streaming video of world cup cricket matches via Vodafone’s ICC Cricket World Cup – Live Streaming service at the rate of Rs. 7 per day. However, this is just the rate for a subscription to the service – for the video streaming, you will have to pay data charges as usual. You can this service in roaming as well.

To watch cricket matches, Vodafone subscribers should download and install Vodafone TV application. So, atleast a GPRS capable cell phone is required to download the application. To download, you need to send an SMS to 111 with message ‘TV’.

Some of the salient features of this plan are as follows:

– Enjoy live coverage

– Quick highlights: Watch highlights of previous matches.

– Scoreboard

– Cricket News

– Schedule

– Group Table

– Fast channel switching – Allows to quickly switching across multiple channels.

– Electronic program guide.

Also, in case you want to see all the channels available at Vodafone TV you have to pay Rs. 150 per month.

