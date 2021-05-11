Nubia Z30 Pro with under-display camera to launch on 20th May

ZTE had launched the Axon 20 smartphone last year as the world’s first commercially available smartphone to feature an under-display camera sensor. The company has now improved the technology, as showcased at MWC Shanghai this year.

Now, the China-based company is all set to introduce the newly improved under-display camera technology with its flagship smartphone — Nubia Z30 Pro, and the device is confirmed to get launched in China on 20th May.

After Nubia’s CEO Ni Fei revealed the launch date on Weibo, the company has now shared a teaser poster, confirming that the upcoming Nubia Z30 Pro will indeed launch on 20th May in its home market.

As of now, nothing much is known about this smartphone. However, leaked pictures indicate that the phone may come with an AMOLED display and there will be a quad-camera setup on the back with support for 100X hybrid zoom.

Recently, a Nubia smartphone with model number NX667J was spotted on the 3C Certification website which could be the Z30 series device. If that’s the case, then the phone is likely to come with support for 120W fast charging.

There’s still more than a week before the company officially announces the smartphone in the market. We expect more information about the phone in the coming days as the company shares teaser posters leading to the launch event.

