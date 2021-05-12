How to add a custom lock screen message on your Mac device

If you ever wanted to set a custom message on the lock screen of your Mac device, then well, Apple does allow macOS users to set a custom message on the lock screen. If you want to set a warning message for others or a greeting message, you can do so.

You can also put your contact details as a lock screen message so that if it gets lost, the person who found it can contact you. There are several different reasons you may want to add a custom message.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to add a custom message on the lock screen on your macOS-running device.

How to add lock screen message in macOS

Step 1: Open “System Preferences” on your Mac device. You can do this by clicking the icon in the dock or by searching for it through Spotlight or clicking the Apple icon in the top-left corner and selecting System Preferences from the drop-down menu.

Step 2: When the System Preferences opens, click on the “Security & Privacy” option.

Step 3: Now, you will be in a “General” tab by default. To make changes, you will first need to unlock the options. At the bottom-left corner, click on the Lock icon.

Step 4: You will now be asked to enter the password for the current user before proceeding further. Enter the password to unlock the settings options.

Step 5: Now, check the box for “Show a message when the screen is locked” and then click the “Set Lock Message” button which is right next to it.

Step 6: You will be asked to enter a custom message on a new tab that opens. Enter the message and click the “Ok” button.

That’s it. You have now successfully set up your lock screen message. Now, whenever the screen of your Mac device is locked, you will see the newly set custom message.