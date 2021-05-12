Samsung and Lenovo won’t attend Mobile World Congress this year

Samsung and Lenovo, two of the biggest consumer electronics company have confirmed that they won’t be attending the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this year. Both the companies have revealed that they will be attending the event remotely or virtually.

The GSMA, which organizes the Mobile World Congress every year, is planning to go ahead with the in-person event on 28th June this year. It’s noteworthy that the event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Samsung and Lenovo are joining the list of companies that have already announced similar plans of not attending the in-person event, including Sony, Nokia, Ericson, Oracle, and Google among others.

With a few more weeks to go for the official event next month, it remains to be seen if more companies decide to drop out of the in-person event and instead chooses to attend the conference virtually.

Via