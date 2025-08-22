NVIDIA has confirmed that its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service will launch in India in November 2025, marking a long-awaited entry into the country nearly five years after its debut in North America and Europe. The India rollout comes shortly after its expansion into Thailand, where the service is managed by GFNA partner Brothers Picture, and forms part of NVIDIA’s broader global expansion strategy.

Blackwell RTX Architecture Upgrade Coming in September

Ahead of the India launch, NVIDIA is rolling out a massive technical upgrade to GeForce NOW in September with the introduction of the Blackwell RTX architecture. The upgrade will deliver what NVIDIA calls “GeForce RTX 5080-class performance” to subscribers without any price hike.

The Blackwell-powered servers promise 62 teraflops of compute performance, a 48 GB frame buffer, and significantly higher frame rates. Support for NVIDIA DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation enables game streaming at up to 5K resolution and 120 fps, while NVIDIA Reflex pushes competitive gaming streams to 360 fps. A new Cinematic Quality Streaming mode with 4:4:4 chroma sampling and AV1 encoding is also being introduced for enhanced visual fidelity.

Premium members can stream at 90 fps on Steam Decks, 4K 120 fps on Lenovo Legion Go S, and selected LG monitors and TVs. Mac users will also receive the full Blackwell upgrade.

Install-to-Play: A New Cloud Gaming Feature

Another big addition is Install-to-Play, which allows members to install games directly in the cloud, expanding GeForce NOW’s catalog to nearly 4,500 titles. This means players will have access to a broader portion of their existing PC game libraries.

Ultimate and Performance members will receive 100 GB of single-session storage, with options to pay extra for persistent storage so that installed games remain ready to play without repeated installations.

Upcoming Games Optimized for GeForce NOW

NVIDIA confirmed that several high-profile titles will be cloud-optimized for the new platform, including:

ARC Raiders

Borderlands 4

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Cinder City

Dying Light: The Beast

Hell Is Us

The Outer Worlds 2

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

These games will be available to play via GeForce NOW on their launch day.

NVIDIA has confirmed that pricing for the India launch will be revealed in November. Globally, the subscription plans remain unchanged despite the upgrade:

Ultimate membership: US $19.99/month (approx. ₹1,750) or US $199.99/year (approx. ₹17,500)

US $19.99/month (approx. ₹1,750) or US $199.99/year (approx. ₹17,500) Performance membership: US $9.99/month (approx. ₹875)

NVIDIA has also cautioned that server space for Ultimate memberships will be limited.

With the Indian gaming community rapidly embracing PC and cloud-based gaming, the arrival of GeForce NOW with Blackwell RTX architecture could be a major milestone for the industry, offering gamers high-end PC gaming experiences without needing powerful hardware.