How to use offline Siri on Apple iPhone running iOS 15

Apple has a virtual voice assistant named Siri, which is quite popular among its users. However, the service doesn’t work without an active internet connection on your Apple device. But, that is no longer a requirement.

With the latest iOS 15, Apple has added offline support for Siri, enabling users to perform some tasks using Siri even when the device isn’t connected to the internet. This is possible because of the on-device processing that can handle requests offline, without the need for the internet.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how you can use Siri in offline mode on your iPhone or iPad. Do note that the feature is currently available only in the United States English langugae. So, make sure you have selected the right language for the virtual assistant to work offline.

How to use offline Siri on Apple iPhone

Step 1: Open the “Settings” app on your iPhone or iPad and choose “Siri & Search.”

Step 2: Now, tap on the “Language” option and then choose the “English United States.”

Step 3: Go back to the Settings page and go to Siri & Search > Siri Responses.

Step 4: Now, make sure the toggles for “Always Show Siri Captions” and “Always Show Speech” are turned on.

In this guide, steps 3 and 4 are related to customizing Siri responses to always show Siri captions and speech. While it may seem unnecessary, the virtual assistant doesn’t work without enabling them.

Also, do note that not everything works for Siri without an internet connection. Even without an active internet connection, you can use Siri voice assistant to control system settings such as enabling dark/light mode, low power mode, AirPlane mode, activate Accessibility features, opening apps, controlling music player, etc.

The feature isn’t available for every device. Here is the list of Apple devices that has support for Offline Siri.