Realme GT Neo2T confirmed to launch in China on 19th October

Last month, the Realme GT Neo2 smartphone was launched and now just a few weeks after that, the company is all set to launch a follow-up device. The brand has confirmed that the Realme GT Neo2T will be officially launched in China on 19th October.

Further, the company has also revealed that the phone is designed in collaboration with streetwear and sports equipment company Li-Ning. While Realme has not revealed details about the phone, it has already leaked online.

For those who are unaware, Li Ning is a former gymnast with three gold medals from the 1984 Summer Olympics. He now owns a sports equipment company that has endorsed basketball stars like Shaquille O’Neal, Dwayne Wade, and Jimmy Butler.

Based on the leaks, the Realme GT Neo2T will feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Underneath, it will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with support for 5G connectivity.

In the camera department, there will be a 16-megapixel selfie camera. On the back, it will come with a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera.

The Realme GT Neo2T is expected to arrive with 8/12 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage. It is likely to run Realme UI 3.0 custom user interface based on the Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box.