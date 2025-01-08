Alongside the launch of the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R, OnePlus has introduced a range of premium accessories tailored to enhance the user experience. These include an all-new collection of Magnetic Cases and the AIRVOOC 50W Magnetic Charger, both designed to complement the OnePlus 13.

The OnePlus 13 Magnetic Cases are crafted for seamless compatibility with MagSafe accessories while providing full protection and maintaining a sleek design. The cases come in three variants, each offering a unique aesthetic and feel:

Wood Grain Magnetic Half-Pack Case (Wood Black): Combines durability with a natural, stylish look.

Aramid Fiber Magnetic Case: Lightweight, rugged, and designed for superior grip.

Sandstone Magnetic Case: Features the classic sandstone texture for a timeless OnePlus feel.

The AIRVOOC 50W Magnetic Charger delivers ultra-fast and efficient wireless charging for devices equipped with magnetic functionality or compatible magnetic cases. Key features include 50W wireless charging that charges the OnePlus 13 to 100% in just 75 minutes. The AIRVOOC 50W Magnetic Charger is compact and efficient ideal for home or office setups.

The prices for the Magnetic Cases and Charger are as follows:

OnePlus 13 Sandstone Magnetic Case: ₹1,299

OnePlus 13 Wood Grain Magnetic Half-Pack Case (Wood Black): ₹2,299

OnePlus 13 Aramid Fiber Magnetic Case: ₹2,499

AIRVOOC 50W Magnetic Charger: ₹5,999

These accessories will be available later this week from the OnePlus India online store alongside the OnePlus 13 smartphone.