OnePlus has launched a 180-day replacement plan for its OnePlus 13 Series devices in India, offering enhanced customer service for early adopters. The initiative ensures a seamless ownership experience for customers, reflecting OnePlus’s commitment to device durability and customer satisfaction.

Customers who purchase a OnePlus 13 or OnePlus 13R between 10th January 2025 and 13th February 2025 is qualified for the plan. The plan covers hardware-related issues, including Screen, Back cover, Battery, and Motherboard. In the event of a hardware defect, customers can visit an authorized OnePlus service center to verify eligibility. Upon verification, a new replacement device will be provided free of charge.

For those purchasing the devices after 13th February 2025 or looking to extend coverage, a paid replacement plan is available, priced at ₹2,599 for the OnePlus 13, and ₹2,299 for the OnePlus 13R. This extends the replacement service by an additional three months.

The replacement plan is part of OnePlus’s Project Starlight, aimed at enhancing the customer experience in India. Key aspects of this initiative include:

Expanded Service Network: More authorized service centers across the country.

More authorized service centers across the country. Streamlined Processes: Faster and more efficient service for OnePlus users.

Faster and more efficient service for OnePlus users. India-Specific Features: Custom services tailored to the needs of Indian customers.

Commenting on this, Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India, said, “We are proud to introduce this protection plan, further enhancing the user experience. The 180-day phone replacement plan for the OnePlus 13 series reflects our confidence in the reliability of our products and our ongoing care for users, continuously elevating the quality of service for local consumers.”