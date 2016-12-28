OnePlus 3T Soft Gold variant launched in India for Rs. 29999

Just a month after launching the much-awaited OnePlus 3T in India, OnePlus has now launched the Soft Gold colour variant of the handset.

OnePlus has announced the launch of the Soft Gold colour variant of the OnePlus 3T, which is the upgraded variant of the flagship OnePlus 3 with an aluminium unibody design with fingerprint scanner. The device has a 5.5 inch Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display with resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 2.3 GHz quad core Snapdragon 821 processor with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus 3T has a 16 MP rear facing auto focus camera with Sony IMX298 sensor, 1.12 micron pixel size, f/2.0 aperture, EIS 2.0, PDAF, OIS and LED flash. There is also a front facing 16 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 3400 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity. The handset is priced at Rs. 29999 and would be exclusively available on Amazon starting from January 5.

OnePlus 3T specs:

5.5 inch display

1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

2.35 GHz quad core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor

6 GB RAM

64 GB internal memory

16 MP primary camera

16 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0.1 Marshmallow

3400 mAh battery