LYF F1s with 5.2 inch full HD display and 4G VoLTE support launched for Rs. 10099
Given the increasing demand for VoLTE smartphones, Reliance has now launched the new LYF F1s with a competitive pricing.
Reliance Retail has announced the launch of the LYF F1s, which is the company’s 4G VoLTE smartphone offering. The device has a 5.2 inch IPS display with resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.8 GHz octa core Snapdragon 652 processor with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.
The LYF F1s has a 16 MP rear facing auto focus camera with dual-tone LED flash. There is also a front facing 5 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 3000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity. The handset is priced at Rs. 10099 and is available in gold, black and grey colour options exclusively on AJIO.
LYF F1s specs:
- 5.2 inch display
- 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution
- 1.8 GHz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor
- Adreno 510 GPU
- 3 GB RAM
- 32 GB internal memory
- 16 MP primary camera
- 5 MP front facing camera
- Android v6.0 Marshmallow
- 3000 mAh battery