Cool1 Dual smartphone with dual camera setup launched in India for Rs. 13999

As expected, Coolpad has now launched the much-awaited Cool1 Dual smartphone in India with a very competitive pricing.

Coolpad has announced the launch of the Cool1 Dual, which is the company’s first smartphone in the Cool series flaunting a full metal unibody design with fingerprint scanner and dual camera setup. The device has a 5.5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.8 GHz quad core Snapdragon 652 processor with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage.

The Cool1 Dual has a 13 MP dual rear camera setup with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF and dual-tone LED flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera with f/2.2 aperture and 80-degree wide-angle lens. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a massive 4000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity. The handset is priced at Rs. 13999 and is available in Gold, Silver and Rose Gold colour options.

Cool1 Dual specs:

5.5 inch display

1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

1.8 GHz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor

4 GB RAM

32 GB internal memory

13 MP dual primary camera

8 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

4000 mAh battery