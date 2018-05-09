OnePlus 6 to get Android P Beta shortly after May 16 launch

Google at its ongoing I/O 2018 annual developer conference announced the Android P Beta Program. And, for the first time ever, Google has opened up its Android beta program for non-Google devices as well. Apart from the first and second-gen Pixel smartphones, the Android P Beta Program is available for a total of eight smartphones, which includes the yet-to-be-launched OnePlus 6 as well.

Yes, the OnePlus 6 that launches next week on May 16 (and on May 17 in India) is eligible for the Android P Beta Program. The Android P Beta will be available for OnePlus 6 shortly after it’s launched. Those who own the OnePlus 6 will be able to get Android P Beta by heading over to OnePlus’ website. Well, this is a great news for OnePlus fans and Android purists alike.

OnePlus smartphones come with OxygenOS that is nearly stock Android with some truly useful customizations thrown in to the mix. OnePlus smartphones are also some of the most developer-friendly smartphones available in the market which is why you will find a lot of custom ROMs to flash to your OnePlus smartphone.

Moreover, OnePlus has also been improving slowly in the software updates department. The company rolled out the Android 8.0 Oreo update for OnePlus 3, 3T, 5 and 5T at a time when some of the “tech giants” were still busy with Oreo beta programs for their flagships.

Well, with Android P beta dropping to OnePlus 6 shortly after the launch, we can expect the smartphone to receive the stable version of Android P soon after Google releases it some time in the third quarter of this year – probably in late August.

“By empowering and trusting in our community we learned users want a fast, smooth, and clean user experience – something we call ‘burden-less. Beyond building the best possible Android phone, we work to provide more value to users by ensuring the smartphone experience is not dominated by bloatware and intrusive notifications. The creation of Team FSE (fast, smooth, efficient) helps create a recurring theme across all user reviews of OnePlus phone experiences as fast and smooth.” said Pete Lau, CEO, OnePlus.

With OnePlus 6 users getting Android P beta soon after the launch, we can understand how the users of OnePlus 5 and 5T must be feeling right now. But hey, don’t get disappointed just yet, as OnePlus says it will have “something nice lined up” for you later this year. We wonder what it’s going to be. Any guesses from your end?

OnePlus 6 Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed)

2.7 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor (confirmed) RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed)

6/8 GB LPDDR4X (confirmed) GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo

HydrogenOS (in China) / OxygenOS (rest of the world) based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio (confirmed)

6.28-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 and 19:9 aspect ratio (confirmed) Rear Camera: 16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash

16 MP (f/1.7) + 20 MP (f/1.7) with LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP with f/2.0 aperture

20 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed)

64/128 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM, confirmed) SIM: Dual Nano SIM

Dual Nano SIM Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, USB OTG, 3.5 mm headphone jack, NFC, USB Type-C Other: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant, Heart Rate Sensor, 960 FPS Super Slo Mo

Face Unlock, Fingerprint Scanner, Water Resistant, Heart Rate Sensor, 960 FPS Super Slo Mo Colors: Midnight Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue

Midnight Black, Slate Grey/Sandstone White, Coral Blue Battery: 3300 mAh with Dash Charge v2 (confirmed)

