OnePlus 8 5G color options and renders leaked ahead of launch

OnePlus, which recently unveiled its new branding, is now gearing up to launch its next-generation flagship smartphone — OnePlus 8 series. While several details about the upcoming devices have already surfaced online, the latest report reveal the color options of the OnePlus 8 5G along with the renders of the device.

As per the report, the OnePlus 8 5G will come in three color options, namely Interstellar Glow, Glacial Green, and Onyx Black. Renders of the phone in these colors from Roland Quandt of WinFuture also reveals the phone’s design.

The smartphone will come with a triple-camera setup of the back, which sensors arranged vertically in the top-center position. In terms of design, the company is going a step backward from OnePlus 7T series’ circular camera module to the OnePlus 7 series’ vertical bumped module.

As for the configuration, leaks indicate that the device will come with a 48 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP macro sensor. There’s also an LED flash just below the camera sensor and the updated OnePlus branding.

The device will feature a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It is expected to have a 16 MP front-facing snapper. The device will also come with a USB-C port, speaker, and SIM card tray on the bottom; a volume rocker on the left side; a power key and Alert Slider on the right; and a microphone on top.

Under the hood, it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC along with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage but reports indicate that there will also be another variant with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

Source 1, Source 2