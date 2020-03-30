LG G9 ThinQ could be dead as the company shifts focus towards sub-premium segment

LG has been launching its flagship smartphones under its G-series since past few years. But it now seems that the company is set to kill off the G-series as the company shifts its focus towards the premium mid-range segment.

This means that the upcoming LG G9 ThinQ could get killed in favor of a sub-premium phone. So, instead of the flagship phone powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC, the South Korean company could launch the device packed by Snapdragon 765G chipset.

As per the report coming from Korea, the move to kill the premium series comes from Lee Yeon-mo, LG’s Head of MC Business Division.

The new sub-premium smartphone from the company is expected to come with a bigger display, somewhere between 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch. The phone will reportedly support dual screen additions just like last year’s LG V50S.

It is also expected to feature a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48 MP sensor being primary. We are also expecting LG to offer the latest Android 10 operating system as well around 4000 mAh battery on the upcoming phone.