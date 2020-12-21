OnePlus 8T Concept smartphone revealed; features color-changing back panel

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has unveiled a new concept smartphone, which is called OnePlus 8T Concept. The design of the device is similar to the OnePlus 8T smartphone but showcases some of the advanced technologies that the company has been working on.

There’s a color-changing effect, thanks to a film applied on the back panel that contains metal oxide. It sits underneath the phone’s glass back and changes color as different voltages are applied to it. It can change color from silver to dark blue and back.

It can be configured to change the color whenever a notification is received or when a phone call arrives. This is similar to the notification LED on the phone, but instead of the single LED, the whole phone lights up.

The device also has a radar module at the back, mounted in the camera module. Ut bounces electromagnetic waves off its surroundings and lets the phone “perceive, image, locate, and track objects.” The company has said that it has borrowed the tech from 5G but it’s separate from the mmWave module.

The smartphone has impressive features but the company has confirmed that the device won’t be sold commercially. It’s just a showcase of what the company is working on and what it is capable of doing.

The company has revealed that the OnePlus 8T Concept is designed by a team within the firm, called OnePlus Gaudi — a team with 39 designers from Shenzhen, Taipei, New York, and India. This is the same team that created the OnePlus Concept One smartphone that was showcased earlier this year during CES.