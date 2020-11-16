OnePlus 8T Review

After the success of the OnePlus 8, a few weeks back OnePlus finally launched the OnePlus 8T which is the successor to the device. OnePlus 8T comes with a 6.55-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset which is coupled with 8/12 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128/256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The device starts from ₹42,999 and goes on sale via Amazon India. Is the OnePlus 8T worth your money? Let’s find out.

OnePlus 8T Specifications

Display: 6.55-inch Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels screen resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, Corning Gorilla Glass

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 650 GPU

Adreno 650 GPU RAM: 8/12 GB LPDDR4X RAM

8/12 GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage: 128/256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage

128/256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage OS: Android 11 with OxygenOS 11

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 Rear Camera: 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor + 16 MP Sony IMX481 116° ultra-wide camera + 5 MP 3cm macro camera + 2 MP monochrome sensor

48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor + 16 MP Sony IMX481 116° ultra-wide camera + 5 MP 3cm macro camera + 2 MP monochrome sensor Front Camera: 16 MP Sony IMX471 camera

16 MP Sony IMX471 camera Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, Dual Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos

In-display fingerprint sensor, Dual Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos Connectivity Options: 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax 2X2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5 Dual Band) + GLONASS, USB Type-C

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax 2X2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5 Dual Band) + GLONASS, USB Type-C Colors: Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver

Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver Battery: 4500 mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 Fast Charging

Design, Display, & Build

Talking about the design, the OnePlus 8 comes with a beautiful glass back and weighs just 188 grams. We got our hands on the Aquamarine Green variant but the device is also available in the Lunar Silver color variant which looks like a combination of grey and white. The device feels premium when you hold it in your hands and the back doesn’t attract any fingerprints. It now comes with a rectangular camera module on the back and that’s what differentiates the design when compared with the OnePlus 8. Just like most of the OnePlus smartphones out there this one too comes with the OnePlus logo in the center along with the OnePlus branding at the bottom.

The power button is placed on the right along with the Alert Slider that helps you to change your sound profiles easily. The device comes with a USB Type-C port, a dual nano-SIM Tray, and the speaker grill at the bottom. Just like the other OnePlus flagship smartphones the OnePlus 8T also misses out on a MicroSD card slot and a 3.5mm Audio Jack. The device doesn’t come with a USB Type-C to 3.5mm cable in the box which means that you’ll have to buy it separately if you want to connect your wired earphones with the device.

Since the OnePlus 8T comes with a stereo speaker setup the Sound Quality from the speakers is outstanding. It’s better than most of the smartphones in this price range and if you are going to consume a lot of media on the device then you won’t be disappointed. Apart from this, the volume buttons on the OnePlus 8T are placed on the left and they can be reached easily when you are using the device. It also has a secondary microphone on the top and comes with the standard OnePlus packaging that we saw with the OnePlus 8. The Box includes a USB Type-C charger, some manuals, a Red Cable club card and some OnePlus 8T Stickers.

Moving on to the display, the OnePlus 8T comes with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels screen resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. OnePlus has ditched the curved display that we’ve seen on the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8T now comes with a flat display that feels bigger and wider when you hold it in your hands. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass on the top and comes with 1100 nits of maximum brightness.

The display on the OnePlus 8T is stunning. You get punchy colors along with deep blacks and finally, the Always-on display is supported on the device. The 120Hz makes everything feel super smooth and the day to day experience with the device gets better. You can easily use the smartphone in direct sunlight outside your home and you won’t face any issues while reading the text. Combined with the stereo speakers on the device the media experience gets amazing and you have a great time watching videos and listening to your favorite songs on the device. It also comes with an In-display fingerprint scanner that unlocks your device in a second. In our everyday usage, the fingerprint scanner worked perfectly well and managed to unlock the device quickly. Overall when it comes to the display, the OnePlus 8T won’t disappoint you.

User Interface and Software

OnePlus 8T runs on Oxygen OS 11 and this is among those very few smartphones in the market right now that have Android 11 up and running. Recently, the OnePlus 8 got the Android 11 update however the 8T comes with Android 11 running straight out of the box. OxygenOS 11 is one of the most popular and most loved Custom OS in the market and people have loved it because of its overall feel and additional features.

The OnePlus 8T manages to run OxygenOS 11 smoothly and we noticed no app crashes or lags while our usage. The RAM management on the device is also pretty good and most apps we opened remained in the memory. There is hardly any bloatware on the device and you don’t get any preinstalled Chinese apps and the Apps that are banned by the Indian Government. It comes with Widevine L1 certification which means that users can enjoy streaming their favorite movies and shows on Amazon Prime and Netflix at the best quality.

Other Additional Features include App Locker, Parallel Apps, Always-On display customization, and much more. You can have a look at OxygenOS 11 in the screenshot below.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

OnePlus 8T comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor which is further coupled with an Adreno 650 GPU, 8/12 GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 128/256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. This is the same processor that comes with the OnePlus 8 so in terms of performance, you can’t expect a major change. We would have loved to see the Snapdragon 865+ in this one however if that happened the sales for the OnePlus 8 Pro would have gone down.

When it comes to performance, the OnePlus 8T handles mostly everything you throw at it. From multiple apps in the background to heavy games, this thing can run it all without any lags or issues. We got the 12GB RAM variant to play around with however the 8GB RAM variant is more than enough for most users because in day-to-day life you won’t see any difference in the performance.

Games like Call of Duty Mobile run on the highest settings without any frame drops and of course, the normal games like Among Us and Free Fire don’t have any issues. We miss playing PUBG however if you installed it, it would have supported HDR with the maximum frame rate. The device doesn’t heat up or get warm even after long hours of gaming and that’s good for the people who spend most of the time gaming on their device.

Talking about the Connectivity the OnePlus 8T comes with support for 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax 2X2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS (L1 + L5 Dual Band) + GLONASS. Now it’ll take a few more years for 5G to come in India however having a 5G smartphone makes your device future-proof and In addition to that, if you are traveling outside the country you can pop in a 5G SIM Card and get access to high-speed internet. In our usage, there were no issues with the Connectivity and the WiFi connection was stable. We got the maximum download and upload speeds and all the operations went pretty well.

Moving on to the Benchmarks, we tried running 3DMark, PCMark, Geekbench 5, and Androbench Storage Benchmark on the device and the results mostly killed the competition. You can have a look at the detailed benchmark scores below.

Cameras

OnePlus 8T comes with a quad-camera setup at the back that consists of a 48 MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor + a 16 MP Sony IMX481 116° ultra-wide camera + a 5 MP 3cm macro camera + and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. On the front, there is a 16 MP Sony IMX471 camera that takes care of your selfies and video calls. The Sony IMX586 sensor is the same sensor that we’ve seen on all the OnePlus flagship phones since the OnePlus 7. Now, this is a good sensor however OnePlus needs to step up their game in the camera department now because there are better sensors available out there. If you are specifically looking for a camera smartphone you can also check out the Vivo X50 Pro that comes with a better camera setup when compared with this one.

The camera works well in daylight conditions and the pictures you get usually come with some punchy colors instead of the natural tones and that makes it look them really good. In addition to this, it’s nice to see the 16 MP ultra-wide camera because the shots you get using that are really good.

The Camera app is the same as the other OnePlus phones. Portrait, Nightscape, and Pro Mode are present on the device. In addition to this, it also comes with live filters that allow you to change the color tones of your images when you are taking a shot. By default, the smartphone takes photos in 12MP mode however you can change it to 48MP from the settings. You can have a look at the photos shot using the OnePlus 8T below.

Battery

OnePlus 8T comes with a 4500 mAh battery with Warp Charge 65W Fast Charging support. Since the device comes with a 120Hz display the battery consumption is more and on average we managed to get 5 to 8 hours of screen-time. While casual users would be able to manage with the smartphone for the complete day on a single charge, heavy users might have to plug in the charger again for a complete day of battery life.

When we were testing the device Always-on display was enabled and hence if you turn that off you can expect more than 30 to 40 minutes of screentime on your device. Thanks to the 65W fast charging the device just takes 40 to 50 mins for a full charge and makes up for the battery life. Overall, the battery on the OnePlus 8T is good and most of the users will easily get through the day.

Verdict

The OnePlus 8T is a bang for a buck. From a 120Hz display to the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor the smartphone has everything you need. The 65W fast charging helps to get the smartphone charged up quickly and In addition to this, the stereo speaker setup combined with the smartphone’s stunning display makes the media streaming experience better. The cameras are decent and the Oxygen OS 11 makes everyday usage fun. Overall if you are looking for a good device under 45,000 then you can go for this without thinking twice.