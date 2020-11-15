Realme 7 Review

Realme recently launched the Realme 7 along with the Realme 7 Pro in India and we got our hands on the device to play around with it. Talking about the specifications, the Realme 7 comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 2400 × 1080 pixels screen resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 which is further coupled with 6/8 GB LPPDDR4x RAM and 64/128 GB UFS 2.1 storage.

The device starts at Rs.14,999 in India and is available via Flipkart. Is the Realme 7 worth your money? Let’s find out.

Realme 7 Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 2400 × 1080 pixels screen resolution and 90Hz refresh rate

CPU: MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor

GPU: Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU

RAM: 6/8 GB LPPDDR4x RAM

Storage: 64/128 GB UFS 2.1 storage; expandable up to 256 GB with microSD

OS: Android 10 with Realme UI

Rear Camera: 64 MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor + 8 MP 119° ultra-wide-angle lens + 2 MP B&W portrait camera + 2 MP 4cm macro sensor

Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture

Others: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Dolby Atmos, FM Radio

Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

Colors: Mist White and Mist Blue

Battery: 5000 mAh with 30W VOOC Flash Charge

Design, Display, & Build

Talking about the design, the Realme 7 comes with a plastic body that features a dual-tone color finish on the back. We got the Mist Blue variant to play around with but the device is also available in the Mist White color variant which looks classy. The device weighs 198 grams however it doesn’t feel heavy when you hold it in your hands. The in-hand feel is good however the Realme 7 doesn’t feel so premium when you hold it in your hands because of its plastic body. The Realme 6 also had a Plastic Body so we would have loved to see if Realme experimented with the design here and shipped this one with a Glass Body.

You get a rectangular-shaped camera bump on the back along with the realme branding at the bottom. On the right side, you get the power button that also doubles up as a fingerprint scanner. Personally, I am a fan of the side-mounted fingerprint scanner as they are easy to use and work better than most of the in-display fingerprint scanners. The same is the case with the Fingerprint scanner on Realme 7 as it works perfectly and unlocks your device in less than a second. Moving on, the Realme 7 also comes with a 3.5mm Headphone Jack in the bottom along with a USB Type-C Port, Speaker Grill, and a Microphone.

The speakers on Realme 7 are really good and if you watch a lot of videos then you’ll have a great time with them. The volume buttons are placed on the left and along with them you also have a triple card slot. Since most of the smartphones come with the Volume Buttons and Power Button on the same side it takes time to get used to this. If you are someone who takes a lot of screenshots using the volume and power button then you’ll often find yourself looking for the button in the wrong place.

The packaging on the device is quite unique as the box comes with an image of Salman Khan holding the phone printed on the front. Inside the box, you get a TPU Case, a 30W Fast Charger, a USB Type-C cable, and some user manuals.

Moving on to the Display, the Realme 7 comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 2400 × 1080 pixels screen resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 480 nits of maximum brightness. The display on Realme 7 is pretty good and when compared with the Realme 6 it’s brighter too. We used the smartphone in harsh lightning conditions outside and the text was easily readable.

In addition to this, the 90Hz refresh rate makes the smartphone feel super smooth in everyday usage. Since it has a punch-hole camera in the front you get a complete full-screen experience which makes this a great phone for media consumption. Since this isn’t an AMOLED Panel you’ll be missing out on Always-On display but I don’t think it’s a deal-breaker for many. Overall, when it comes to the display, the Realme 7 definitely doesn’t disappoint.

User Interface and Software

Realme 7 runs on the new and improved Realme UI which is based on Android 10. Realme UI is great and in our everyday usage, we faced no problems in the software part. There were no lags or app crashes and everything was running smoothly without any issues. The device comes with very minimal bloatware and there are no Chinese apps that are banned by the Indian Government.

It’s nice to see that realme is taking the privacy of their users seriously and they have removed every Chinese app from their phones. You don’t get any ads In the UI however you may receive some notifications from the Realme Apps which can be turned off by tweaking some settings.

Features like App Lock, Game Space, Split Screen, and App Cloner are already present on the device so users don’t have to download any third-party apps to get the tasks done. In addition to this, the Realme 7 comes with Widevine L1 support which means that users can enjoy their favorite movies and TV Shows in the best quality on Apps like Amazon Prime and Netflix. In addition to this, Realme 7 can also play HDR Videos on YouTube and since it has a Full HD+ Display the maximum supported resolution on YouTube is 1080p. You can have a look at the Realme UI in the images below.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

Realme 7 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 12nm processor which is further coupled with a Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU, 6/8 GB of LPPDDR4x RAM, and 64/128 GB UFS 2.1 storage which is expandable to 256gb via microSD card. This is the first smartphone in India that comes with the Helio G95 chipset and the performance on this device is amazing. It handles day to day tasks easily and easily lets you multitask and switch between apps. We got the 8GB RAM Variant to play around with and the RAM Management was also impressive as most of the Apps didn’t reload while we launched them again.

When it comes to the Gaming Performance, the smartphone can easily handle games like Call of Duty, Among Us, and Free Fire without any issues or frame drops. Call of Duty runs on High settings and there are hardly any frame drops the same is the case with Free Fire and other normal games. Mostly every game you install will be playable on High settings without any issues. The temperatures remain between 38 to 43 degrees even after long hours of Gaming and it’s great to see that the device doesn’t heat up.

Talking about the Connectivity, the Realme 7 comes with support for Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, and GPS + GLONASS. The connectivity on the device is stable and while our usage we didn’t notice any WiFi drops or less download speeds. In addition to this, the file transfer speed via Bluetooth is also good and it takes 4-5 seconds to send a normal image to some other Bluetooth device.

Unless you are gaming, you won’t see any difference in everyday usage when you compare the Helio G90T that came with the Realme 6 however when it comes to the Benchmarks the Helio G95 kills the competition. We tried running AnTuTu Benchmark, PCMark, Geekbench 5 and Androbench Storage Benchmark on the device and the scores we saw were pretty impressive. You can have a look at the detailed benchmark scores below.

Cameras

Realme 7 comes with a quad-camera setup at the back which consists of a 64 MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor + an 8 MP 119° ultra-wide-angle lens + a 2 MP B&W portrait camera + a 2 MP 4cm macro sensor. In addition to this, there is a 16 MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture on the front that takes care of your selfies.

Realme 7 is one of the best phones that you can get in this price range. The photos you click using the smartphone come with punchy and vibrant tones instead of the natural ones we’ve seen in a lot of smartphones and as a result, you get more visually appealing shots. The daylight shots are really good and along with these the smartphone also manages to take good photos in low lighting conditions. Sometimes you get grainy photos when you are shooting at night but most of the time the camera doesn’t have any issues.

Camera Modes such as Ultra Macro, Pro, Panorama Mode, and Night Mode are present on the device. It also comes with Live Filters that you can use if you want to make changes to the color tones of an image. You can have a look at the images shot using Realme 7 below.

Battery

Realme 7 comes with a 5000 mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge technology. Realme bundles the fast charger in the box so you don’t have to spend any extra money on buying a charger. Talking about the battery life, the battery on Realme 7 easily gets you through the day after a single charge. If your normal usage includes 1 to 2 hours of gaming along with usual tasks like some media consumption and browsing through social media apps you’ll easily have at least 20% battery life remaining at the end of the day.

It takes about 30 to 35 mins to charge the device up to 50% whereas a full charge takes approx 1 hour and 15 mins. Most of the smartphones in this price range come with a maximum 4500 mAh battery so it’s nice to see that realme is offering a 5000 mAh battery with the device.

Verdict

Realme 7 is one of the best smartphones that you can get under Rs.15,000 right now. From a strong processor that handles heavy games easily to a 90Hz display which makes everyday usage better, it has everything that you can ask for. The sound output from the speakers is good and since this comes with a punch-hole camera it becomes a great device for media consumption. The battery holds up well and easily gets you through the day, it comes with an Audio Jack that lets you connect your earphones directly and In addition to this, a 30W fast charger is also bundled with the device. Overall, the Realme 7 is a complete package and you definitely won’t regret buying this.