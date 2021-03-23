OnePlus 9 Pro with 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display and SD888 SoC launched in India

After teasing it for a few weeks, OnePlus has today finally launched its latest flagship lineup in the market — the OnePlus 9 series. The lineup has three devices — OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R.

The top-end device in the lineup is the OnePlus 9 Pro which features a 6.7-inch Quad HD Fluid E4 AMOLED LTPO display with Smart 120 Hz feature and has a 360Hz touch sampling rating. It has HDR10+ and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 9 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset along with up to 12 GB of RAM. There’s also a vapor chamber and layers of graphite and copper to keep the temperature low.

As for the camera department, the device features a new 48MP 1/1.43″ Sony IMX789 custom sensor, a 50MP 1/1.56″ Sony IMX766 ultra-wide camera and uniquely curved Freeform Lens that is able to bring edge distortion down to around 1%, compared to 10-20% on most smartphone ultra-wide cameras.

There is also an 8MP telephoto camera with 3.3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom support and a 2MP monochrome lens. The camera features 4K 120 fps video recording, 12-bit RAW in Pro mode, Nightscape Video 2.0, UltraShot HDR, Tilt-shift mode, Video HDR, Video Portrait, Focus Tracking and more.

The smartphone is running the Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box with OxygenOS 11 on top. The phone is powered by a 4,500mAh battery and has Warp Charge 65W charging support as well as 50W Warp Charge wireless charging.

The OnePlus 9 Pro comes in two variants — 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage. The device is being offered in Morning Mist, Pine Green, and Stellar Black colors.

OnePlus 9 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 1440 x 3216 pixels resolution, 525 ppi, 20.1:9 aspect ratio, Smart 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, 1300 nits brightness, 10-bit color depth, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 Rear Camera: 48 MP rear camera with 1/1.43″ Sony IMX789 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, OIS + EIS + 50 MP 1/1.56″ ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1/1.56″ Sony IMX766 sensor, 4cm macro + 8 MP telephoto camera with 1.0 μm pixel size, OIS, f/2.4 aperture, 3.3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom + 2 MP monochrome camera, 8k video at 30 fps, 4K video at 120fps, 720p slow motion at 480fps, 1080p slow motion at 240fps

Pricing and Availability in India