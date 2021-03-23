OnePlus 9 goes official in India; features 6.55-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display and SD888 SoC

Along with the OnePlus 9 Pro, the company also launched the OnePlus 9 smartphone — the vanilla model in the latest flagship series from the Chinese company as the successor of the OnePlus 8/8T.

The smartphone features a 6.55-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. There’s also HDR 10+ support, 1100 nits brightness, and 8192 levels of brightness adjustment, and Gorilla Glass protection.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset along with up to 12 GB of RAM. It also comes with a larger vapor chamber and layers of graphite and copper that keep the temperature low when gaming.

As for the optics, there’s a 48 MP rear camera with a Sony IMX689 sensor, the same as the OnePlus 8 Pro, a 50MP 1/1.56″ Sony IMX766 ultra-wide camera, a 2 MP monochrome lens. Features include 12-bit RAW in Pro mode, Nightscape Video 2.0, UltraShot HDR, Tilt-shift mode, Video HDR, Video Portrait, Focus Tracking, and more.

The device is running the Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box and is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W Warp Charge and 15W Qi Wireless Charging in the North America and Europe versions.

The OnePlus 9 comes in three color options — Winter Mist, Arctic Sky, and Astral Black. It comes in two variants — 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage and will go on sale in India from 15th April.

OnePlus 9 Specifications

6.55-inch Full HD+ 402 AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, 1100 nits brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11 Rear Camera: 48 MP rear camera with 1/1.43″ Sony IMX689 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, EIS + 50 MP 1/1.56″ ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1/1.56″ Sony IMX766 sensor, 4cm macro + 2 MP monochrome camera, 8k video at 30 fps, 4K video at 60fps, 720p slow motion at 480fps, 1080p slow motion at 240fps

Pricing and Availability in India