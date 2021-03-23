OnePlus 9R powered by Snapdragon 870 and 12 GB RAM launched in India

Along with the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones, the company has also launched a third model in the lineup for the first time — the OnePlus 9R.

The smartphone features a 6.55-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with HDR10+ and a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device also has a Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. There’s also 8 GB RAM and 12 GB RAM models with support for up to 256 GB internal storage.

In the camera department, there’s a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor along with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. On the front side, there’s a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor for taking selfies and video calling.

The device is running the Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box with the OxygenOS 11 on top. The phone is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W Warp Charging technology.

The OnePlus 9R comes in Carbon Black and Lake Blue colors. The 8 GB RAM model costs Rs 39,999 while the 12 GB RAM model is priced at Rs 43,999. It will be soon be up for sale via Amazon and OnePlus store.

Pricing and Availability in India