OnePlus Watch with 1.39-inch AMOLED display launched in India for Rs 14,999

Along with the OnePlus 9 series of flagship smartphones, the company has also launched its smartwatch, dubbed as OnePlus Watch. The device comes with a round design, giving it a look of a traditional watch.

It features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display that shows notifications and allows users to respond to them. It can also be used to make or answer phone calls, play music, and take photos.

The device comes with 4 GB of internal storage and is compatible with most Bluetooth earbuds for wireless music playback on-the-go. It also connects with the OnePlus TV to act as a remote control to adjust volume and sleep timer.

It is rated IP68 for up 5ATM+, making it water and dust resistant. For fitness, there is support for 110+ workouts and comes with a built-in GPS for tracking activity. There’s also support for blood oxygen saturation monitoring, stress detection, breathing training, rapid heart rate alerts, and sedentary reminders.

The smartwatch can be managed easily through the OnePlus Health app. As for the software, it has been confirmed that the device runs a proprietary operating system based on the RTOS but app support details remain unknown.

The OnePlus Watch is powered by a 402 mAh battery that promises up to two weeks of sustainable use, as well as up to a week of power for the most active users. It has fast charging support that offers all-day power in just five minutes and power to run for a week in just 20 minutes.

The OnePlus Watch Classic Edition comes in Midnight Black and Moonlight Silver colors with Fluoroelastomer strap for a price of Rs. 14,999 and will be available on Amazon as well as online and offline stores from next month.