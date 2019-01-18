OnePlus introduces ‘OnePlus Assured Upgrade’ programme for OnePlus 6T, offers upto 70% buyback

OnePlus has today introduced ‘OnePlus Assured Upgrade’ programme on OnePlus 6T that offers up to 70% buyback when you upgrade it to a new OnePlus smartphone. This offer is applicable to those who are purchasing the OnePlus 6T starting from 19th January 2019 i.e. from tomorrow.

Main Highlights of OnePlus Assured Upgrade programme

OnePlus Assured Buyback Program is available for Rs 199.

OnePlus will offer up to 70% buyback (minimum 40% buyback) on OnePlus 6T purchases starting from 19th January.

70% buyback when exchanged between 3 and 5 months from the date of purchase.

55% buyback when exchanged between 6 and 8 months from the date of purchase.

40%buyback when exchanged between 9 and 12 months from the date of purchase.

Those who are interested in this offer needs to buy the OnePlus Assured Upgrade programme for Rs 199 which will offer them a maximum of 70% buyback and a minimum of 40% buyback value, the buyback discount can be availed when you upgrade it to a new OnePlus smartphone.

There are three types of buybacks offered between 3-12 months from the date of purchase. You get 70% of the purchase value of OnePlus 6T between 3 and 5 months from the date of purchase, 55% of the purchase value between 6 and 8 months from the date of purchase, and 40% of the purchase value between 9 and 12 months from the date of purchase.

For example, you bought the OnePlus 6T (6 GB) for Rs 37,999 from one of the eligible OnePlus stores. You can come back between 3 to 5 months to get Rs 26,599 back with your upgrade. Similarly, Rs 20,899 when exchanged between 6 to 8 months and Rs 15,199 when exchanged between 9 to 12 months.

Stores where you can avail the OnePlus Assured Upgrade:

OnePlus Experience Store – Bangalore

OnePlus Experience Store – Chennai

OnePlus Experience Store – Delhi

OnePlus Authorized Store – Pune

OnePlus Authorized Store – Navi Mumbai

OnePlus Authorized Store – Delhi (Saket)

OnePlus Kiosk – Hyderabad (Inorbit Mall)

The OnePlus Assured Upgrade programme will be available on Amazon under the Guaranteed Exchange Program.

