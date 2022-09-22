OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Tips, Tricks & Features

It’s been almost a year since OnePlus released the Nord 2, its second device under the Nord moniker. Now the Chinese smartphone-making giant has released an upgraded version of the same as the OnePlus Nord 2T. It comes with a new and improved MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, a stunning 90Hz AMOLED display, and much more paired with some great features, which may come in handy to perform tasks quickly and easily.

That said, here’s a list of the most useful tips, tricks & features offered by the OnePlus Nord 2T, along with the steps that explain how you can enable and use them on your device.

1. Always On Display

The “Always On Display” feature keeps a part of your screen constantly turned on, which can then be used to display certain useful widgets alongside the most recent notifications at a glance without turning on your screen.

The same feature is also available on the Nord 2T’s AMOLED display, and it lets you choose between a plethora of watch faces as well as Snapchat’s Bitmoji Here’s how to enable it:

Go to settings and then tap on Personalizations.

Inside Personalizations, tap on Always-On Display.

Now choose a watch face or Bitmoji as per your liking. Don’t forget to ensure that the Always-On Display toggle is turned on and that Display options are set to All day to maximize the advantages of this feature.

2. Work-Life Balance

Besides Zen mode, most OnePlus smartphones, including the new OnePlus Nord 2T, come with a Work-Life balance mode. The Work mode can help you block access to distracting apps such as social media apps and games whenever you want to focus on your Work. Meanwhile, there’s also a Life mode where you can block access to various work-related apps of your choosing. Here’s how you can enable it:

Go to the notification shade and head to the quick settings page. Inside quick settings, tap on work/life mode and set it up for the first time.

Now add or remove the apps to work/life mode by tapping on Edit, selecting the apps you want to enable, and then tapping on Save.

Once the setup is completed, you can go to the home screen and enable a specific mode when needed by using the quick settings toggles we saw in the first step.

3. Multilevel Dark Mode

Thanks to OxygenOS 12, the OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a multilevel Dark mode that allows users to choose between three levels or intensities of darkness according to their preference.

Here’s how you can change the intensity of dark mode on your OnePlus Nord 2T:

Head to Settings > Display & brightness.

Under Display & brightness, tap on Dark mode Settings.

Once you’re inside Dark mode settings, pick any style of the dark mode you would like to apply.

4. Zen Mode

Like other OnePlus smartphones, the Nord 2T has a dedicated Zen Mode Application that can help you rewind and relax.

Zen mode works by disabling access to your phone for a particular amount of time. During this time, you can’t open apps, send texts, change settings, or perform most other smartphone functions except for picking up calls or using emergency services.

Here’s how you can use Zen Mode on your OnePlus Nord 2T or any other OnePlus smartphone:

Open the App drawer, search for Zen Mode, and then tap on it to open it.

As soon as you open the app, you will hear soothing piano music. It can be changed to your preference by swiping left or right. Alternatively, you can mute it by tapping on the little musical note in the top right corner.

Tap on the little drop-down that says 1 minute to select how long you want the Zen mode to restrict elevated access to your OnePlus smartphone.

Now tap on let’s Go to enter the Zen mode, but before that, it will ask you to confirm your decision while showing what you can do and not do while your phone is in Zen mode.

You can also track your progress by tapping on the little profile icon in the top right corner.

5. OnePlus Shelf

Accessible by swiping down from the right side of the notification bar, the OnePlus Shelf is a pretty helpful feature that lets you pull down a page on your home screen that allows you to take memos, add custom widgets, gain access to your most-used apps, and get a quick glimpse of the weather, the steps you’ve walked for as well as various system stats.

Although it should be enabled by default, if it’s not, you can enable it by going to settings and then searching for Oneplus Shelf. Then enable the first toggle.

Once enabled, you can tap on the add new widgets button to add new custom widgets that can show you information from various third-party apps as per your preference. Meanwhile, you can tap the Enter text button and type in a custom message or your Name instead of Never Settle.

7. Scout

Similar to the Spotlight search on iPhones, OnePus smartphones come with Scout, which can help you use the search bar found inside the OnePlus shelf and the app drawer to conduct online and system-wide searches for finding settings, files, and apps that you might have on your phone. Here’s how to enable it:

Open the OnePlus shelf by swiping down from the right side of the notification bar, then tap on the Search bar.

It will take you to the ‘Introducing a smarter search!’ page, where you need to tap on I agree, followed by Enable.

Once enabled, you can access the Scout by using the search bar found inside the OnePlus Shelf.

8. Gesture & Motion Based Features

To access these Gesture & motion-based features, you need to go to Settings > Special Features > Gestures & motion. Once you’re inside, you have the choice to enable the following features:

Swipe down with three fingers to take full screenshots.

Touch and hold the screen with three fingers to take partial screenshots.

Swipe up with three fingers to enter split mode.

Raise to wake up the screen.

Flip the device to mute incoming calls.

Lift to Answer calls.

Lastly, you can also tap on Screen-off gestures to enable more gestures such as:

double-tap to wake or turn off the screen,

draw shapes to open specific apps or perform specific actions.

9. App Cloner

This feature, as the name suggests, allows you to clone various social media apps and games that you might have on your OnePlus phone. It might come in handy if you want to login into two different WhatsApp accounts on the same smartphone using a dual sim or if you want to play your games under a different alias. Here’s how you can use this feature:

Go to settings and then tap on Apps.

Under apps, tap on App cloner; this opens an app cloner menu.

Inside the app cloner menu, select the app you want to clone by tapping on it and then selecting create app clone.

Once you’ve created a clone, you can rename it as you like and access it from your home screen in the app drawer.