Here’s a list of activities supported by Dynamic Island in Apple iPhone 14 Pro series

The newly announced Apple iPhone 14 Pro models come with a new feature named Dynamic Island. It is an innovative way that allows users to interact with the pill-shaped cutout at the top of the screen. The pill-shaped cutout part is being referred to by the company as Dynamic Island.

On the iPhone 14 Pro models, the display pixels around the Dynamic Island merge into one pill-shaped area that changes size and shape to accommodate various types of alerts, notifications, and interactions.

In this article, we will try to list down all the different types of alerts and the background activities supported by the Dynamic Island feature on the Apple iPhone 14 Pro models.

Alerts supported by Dynamic Island on Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Apple Pay transaction confirmations

AirDrop file transfers

AirPods connection status and battery life

Privacy indicators while the microphone or camera is being used

Device’s charging status and battery life

Low battery alerts

Indication when turning on or off the Silent mode

Focus mode changes

Face ID unlocking

Carkey locking/unlocking

Apple Watch unlocking

NFC interactions

AirPlay connections

Shortcut actions

Airplane mode status change alerts

SIM card alerts

Accessories connect

Find My alerts

Background Activities supported by Dynamic Island

Turn-by-turn Maps directions

The incoming phone call and the call duration

Remaining time for the song playback

Personal Hotspot connection

Active timers

Live Activity sports scores

SharePlay sessions

Screen Recording

Voice memo recordings

Currently, the list contains whatever is being supported by the first-party applications or apps from Apple, and soon third-party apps will also be able to tap into this new interactive feature from Apple.