Here’s a list of activities supported by Dynamic Island in Apple iPhone 14 Pro series
The newly announced Apple iPhone 14 Pro models come with a new feature named Dynamic Island. It is an innovative way that allows users to interact with the pill-shaped cutout at the top of the screen. The pill-shaped cutout part is being referred to by the company as Dynamic Island.
On the iPhone 14 Pro models, the display pixels around the Dynamic Island merge into one pill-shaped area that changes size and shape to accommodate various types of alerts, notifications, and interactions.
In this article, we will try to list down all the different types of alerts and the background activities supported by the Dynamic Island feature on the Apple iPhone 14 Pro models.
Alerts supported by Dynamic Island on Apple iPhone 14 Pro
- Apple Pay transaction confirmations
- AirDrop file transfers
- AirPods connection status and battery life
- Privacy indicators while the microphone or camera is being used
- Device’s charging status and battery life
- Low battery alerts
- Indication when turning on or off the Silent mode
- Focus mode changes
- Face ID unlocking
- Carkey locking/unlocking
- Apple Watch unlocking
- NFC interactions
- AirPlay connections
- Shortcut actions
- Airplane mode status change alerts
- SIM card alerts
- Accessories connect
- Find My alerts
Background Activities supported by Dynamic Island
- Turn-by-turn Maps directions
- The incoming phone call and the call duration
- Remaining time for the song playback
- Personal Hotspot connection
- Active timers
- Live Activity sports scores
- SharePlay sessions
- Screen Recording
- Voice memo recordings
Currently, the list contains whatever is being supported by the first-party applications or apps from Apple, and soon third-party apps will also be able to tap into this new interactive feature from Apple.