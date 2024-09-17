OnePlus has launched its latest addition to its Nord series earbuds – the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 in India at ₹2,299 and it’s the tone-down variant of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro. Highlights include up to 32dB ANC, 12.4mm titanium dynamic drivers, 43 hours of music playback with 10 minutes fast charging, TÜV Rheinland Battery Health certification, dual microphones, BassWave 2.0 algorithm feature, IP55 water-resistant rated, Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, and more.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 is equipped with 12.4mm titanium dynamic drivers combined with the BassWave 2.0 Enhancement algorithm and master EQ for an immersive audio experience. It comes with 32dB ANC along with dual microphones for seamless AI call noise cancellation.

OnePlus says the Nord Buds 3 is the world’s first TWS to receive TÜV Rheinland Battery Health certification, which guarantees at least 80% of the battery capacity after 1,000 charging cycles. The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 delivers up to 43 hours of total playback time on a single charge with up to 12 hours of standalone playback without ANC. With ANC turned On, the earbuds deliver up to 28 hours and 8 hours of standalone playback with support for a 10-minute quick charge.

Similar to its higher-eng sibling, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 is also encased in a sleek, pebble-shaped vertical case with a matte finish and metallic accents (glossy for White color), each weighing 4.2 grams (46.2 grams case). It comes with an IP55 rating for water and sweat resistance, Bluetooth 5.4, enabling dual connection, and Google Fast Pair for seamless device switching and pairing. Other features include touch controls, voice assistant, transparent mode, Master EQ, low latency, and more.

Commenting on the launch, Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus, said, “We believe that all users have the right to enjoy high-quality audio at any price level. That’s why with the newly launched OnePlus Nord Buds 3, we’ve brought immersive sound experiences to our entry-level earbuds series, allowing more consumers to enjoy features like outstanding noise cancellation and brilliant bass at an exceptionally competitive price.”

The price for the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 is ₹2,299 and will be available from 20th September 2024 at 12 PM on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Myntra, Blinkit, OnePlus Stores, and select offline partner stores. The launch offers include ₹200 instant discount on ICICI Bank and OneCard users and ₹200 additional exclusive discount for Students.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹2,299

₹2,299 Availability: 20th September 2024 at 12 PM on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Myntra, Blinkit, OnePlus Stores, and select offline partner stores

20th September 2024 at 12 PM on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Myntra, Blinkit, OnePlus Stores, and select offline partner stores Offers: ₹200 instant discount on ICICI Bank and OneCard users, and ₹200 additional exclusive discount for Students

Get OnePlus Nord Buds 3 on OnePlus.in