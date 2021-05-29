OnePlus Nord CE 5G specs leaked ahead of launch on 10th June

OnePlus has teased that the company is gearing up to launch a new smartphone under its Nord lineup and now a new report coming from Android Central reveals specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

It reveals that the smartphone will feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, similar to the OnePlus Nord. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC.

As for the camera, the phone will come with a 64-megapixel primary camera and two secondary sensors which remains unknown. On the front side, there will be a 16-megapixel snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Reports indicate that the OnePLus Nord CE 5G will come with a design that is similar to the OnePlus 9 series. So, we are expecting a rectangular camera module on the upper-left corner at the back panel.

Currently, nothing much is known about the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone but we expect to know more about it in the coming days. The phone is set to launch on 10th June with sales likely to kick off from 16th June.

The device will be sold in the Indian as well as the European market. Given that Nord series is aimed at budget buyers, the upcoming device will give OnePlus one more offering to compete against the likes of Xiaomi and Realme.

