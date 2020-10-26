OnePlus has today announced two new models in its Nord series of smartphones — Nord N10 and Nord N100. The launch of these two new phones comes just months after the company launched the first device in the series — OnePlus Nord.

The OnePlus Nord N10 features a 6.49-inch Full HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor along with Adreno 619L GPU.

It packs 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The phone has a quad-camera setup of the back that includes a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2 MP monochrome lens, and a 2 MP macro camera. There’s also a 16 MP front-facing snapper for taking selfies.

The phone comes with support for 5G connectivity and runs the Android 10 operating system with OxygenOS 10.5 on top. The device is powered by a 4300 mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T fast charging.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord N100 comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display that offers 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution and 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 on top. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC with Adreno 610 GPU.

In terms of memory configuration, it packs 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. As for the camera, there’s a 13 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens on the back. On the front side, there’s an 8 MP snapper.

Unlike the Nord N10, this one doesn’t have 5G support. The smartphone runs the Android 10 operating system with OxygenOS 10.5 and is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging technology.

The OnePlus Nord N10 comes in Midnight Ice color for a price of £329/€329 while the Nord N100 comes in Midnight Frost color and is priced at £179/€179. The devices will be up for sale in the United Kingdom and Europe from next month.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G Specifications

Display: 6.49-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

6.49-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 8nm Mobile Platform

Adreno 619L GPU RAM: 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM

6 GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage; expandable up to 512 GB

128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage; expandable up to 512 GB OS: Android 10 with Oxygen OS 10.5

Android 10 with Oxygen OS 10.5 Rear Camera: 64 MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture + 8 MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.25 aperture + 2 MP monochrome sensor + 2 MP macro camera

64 MP rear camera with f/1.79 aperture + 8 MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.25 aperture + 2 MP monochrome sensor + 2 MP macro camera Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.05 aperture

16 MP with f/2.05 aperture Others: Fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers

Fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers Connectivity Options: 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C Battery: 4,300mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T charging

OnePlus Nord N100 5G Specifications

Display: 6.52-inch HD+ LCD screen with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

6.52-inch HD+ LCD screen with 1600 x 720 pixels screen resolution and 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 11nm Mobile Platform

Adreno 610 GPU RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM

4 GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage: 64 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage; expandable up to 256 GB

64 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage; expandable up to 256 GB OS: Android 10 with Oxygen OS 10.5

Android 10 with Oxygen OS 10.5 Rear Camera: 13 MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor + 2 MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture

13 MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor + 2 MP macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture Others: Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C Battery: 5000 mAh with 18W fast charging

Pricing and Availability