How to enable Dark Mode on your Chromebook

Dark Mode has become quite popular in recent times for almost every operating system as it benefits users. It reduces eye strain and also increases general readability, especially during the night time.

While most operating systems now support Dark Mode, Chrome OS from Google has been missing out. But, it seems that the company is finally planning to introduce this new feature. Not just that, the Chrome OS Canary channel has this feature, allowing users to test it out.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to enable the Dark Mode on your Chrome OS or Chromebook.

How to enable Dark Mode on Chromebook

Step 1: Open the Chrome browser on your Chromebook.

Step 2: Open the Flags settings in the browser. For this, enter the following URL in the address bar:

chrome://flags

Step 3: Now, look for the flags Force Dark Mode and WebUI Dark Mode and enable both the flags.

Alternatively, enter the following URLs in the address bar one by one and then enable both the flags.

chrome://flags/#enable-force-dark chrome://flags/#enable-webui-dark-mode

Do note that the feature is still under development, so it isn’t fully ready. There’s a chance that you may come across a few bugs. It seems that the dark mode isn’t limited to just the background and is also applying changes to the UI elements.