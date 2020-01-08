OnePlus announces Optimized Charging feature for its existing smartphone users

OnePlus today showcased its OnePlus Concept One smartphone at CES 2020 which features an electrochromic glass. Along with that, the company also announced a new feature for existing users of its smartphones — Optimised Charging.

This new feature will help prolong your battery’s health by pausing the charging process – after it reaches 80 percent – when you plug your phone in at night. Most users have the habit of plugging smartphones in for charging at night which is not good for the battery’s health and with OnePlus’ quick Warp Charge technology backing its phones, it has taken action to better defend the battery health.

When the Optimized Charging feature is enabled, the device will initially be charged to 80 percent instead of the complete 100 percent. The current to your phone will be limited, barring the phone to charge any further.Optimi

OnePlus will then detect your sleep pattern to learn your daily routine. It will again start charging the device 100 minutes before you wake up or your first alarm time to present you with a fully charged device each morning.

This is similar to the battery protection feature available on the devices from Apple and Asus. Apple is even known to underclock its older devices to offer a longer battery life to its users which has now become optional.

How to enable Optimised Charging

Head over to the smartphone’s Settings menu

Now go to the Battery section

section You’ll find a toggle to enable Optimized Charging feature

feature Just toggle it on and you are done

However, do note that OnePlus hasn’t detailed when this feature will go live and which device would be the first one to enjoy its perks.