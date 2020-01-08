Honor Magic Watch 2 and Honor Band 5i set to launch in India on 14th January

We recently reported that Honor is gearing up to launch Honor Magic Watch 2 in the Indian market. We also speculated that the launch could take place on 14th January, along with the Honor 9X smartphone.

Well, our speculation turns out to be true. The company is all set to launch its new smartwatch in the Indian market on 14th January along with another products — Honor Band 5i fitness tracker.

The Honor Magic Watch 2 comes with a stainless steel build. The 42mm watch has a 1.2-inch circular AMOLED display while the 46mm unit sports a bigger 1.39-inch display. The bigger variant also packs in a bigger battery claiming 14-days of battery life whereas the 42mm variant offers seven-day battery life.

Under the hood, it is powered by the company’s own HiSilicon Kirin A1 SoC and has GPS support as well as fitness tracking features. It is also capable of sleep and stress-tracking. It also has a mic and a built-in speaker which lets users take phone calls on the watch directly when paired to a smartphone.

On the other hand, the Honor Band 5i comes with a 0.96-inch color display offering a 160 x 80 pixels screen resolution. It comes with features like heart-rate tracking, sleep tracking, and SpO2 monitoring. It also tracks different activities like running, walking, and cycling. The battery on the device can last for around 7-9 days, depending on usage patterns.