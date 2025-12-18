OnePlus has announced its latest smartwatch – the OnePlus Watch Lite, for Europe and the UK. The Watch Lite focuses on a slim design, accurate fitness tracking, and long battery life, positioning itself as a more accessible option in OnePlus’ wearable lineup. Highlights include a 1.46-inch AMOLED display in an 8.9mm slim design, a 10-day battery life, a dual-band GPS, and more.

The OnePlus Watch Lite sports a 1.46-inch AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass and a sleek 8.9mm profile with just 35 grams of weight, paired with a polished stainless steel case and crown. The display comes with a resolution of 464 x 464 pixels, 317 PPI, and a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits for excellent visibility in bright outdoor conditions. The Watch Lite, available in Black Steel and Silver Steel color options, carries IP68 and 5ATM ratings, making it resistant to dust and water, including swimming.

For fitness enthusiasts, the Watch Lite supports 100+ sport modes and includes Dual-Band GPS (L1 + L5) for improved location accuracy. It also supports multiple global satellite systems, including Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, and QZSS. Health tracking features include continuous heart rate monitoring, resting heart rate tracking, high and low heart rate alerts, blood oxygen (SpO₂) monitoring, wrist temperature sensing, sleep tracking, and fall detection.

The smartwatch runs on OxygenOS Watch 7.1 and supports cross-OS dual phone pairing, allowing it to work with smartphones running Android 9.0 and above as well as iOS 14.0 and above. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC, with support for non-confidential access cards.

It houses a 330 mAh rated (339 mAh typical) battery, offering up to 7 days of typical use and up to 10 days of maximum battery life with support for 10 minutes quick charging, which can provide all-day battery life as claimed.

The OnePlus Watch Lite is priced at €179 in the EU (~$209 in the US or ~₹18,940 in India) or £179 in the UK and is available for pre-order across several European countries and the UK.

OnePlus Watch Lite Price & Availability