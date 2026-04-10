OpenAI has introduced new ChatGPT Pro plans, aimed at users who rely on AI for complex tasks such as research, coding, and content creation. The plans offer higher usage limits along with access to advanced tools and models.

The ChatGPT Pro offering is available in two tiers, both providing the same core features but differing in usage limits.

Designed for power users and professionals

Higher limits compared to standard plans

Flexible usage for intensive workflows

Both tiers include access to advanced AI models and tools for extended use cases.

Access to GPT-5, Codex and Deep Research

All ChatGPT Pro plans include:

Access to GPT-5 and legacy models

Codex for coding and development tasks

Deep Research tools for advanced analysis

Image generation capabilities

File uploads and contextual memory support

These features are designed to support end-to-end workflows, including research, development, and content generation.

OpenAI states that while the plans offer unlimited usage, they remain subject to platform policies and safeguards.

Restricted activities include:

Automated data extraction

Account sharing

Reselling access

The system may apply temporary limits if unusual or excessive usage patterns are detected.

Users can upgrade or switch plans directly via:

Pricing page

Settings → My Plan

Key points:

Plans can be switched anytime

Billing adjusts automatically

Changes take effect after the current billing cycle

No annual or multi-month subscription options

ChatGPT Pro is available in India at ₹10,699 per month (incl. GST): 5x higher usage than Plus, and 10x Codex usage (limited-time benefit), and ₹19,900 per month (incl. GST): 20x higher usage than Plus.

ChatGPT Pro Price in India