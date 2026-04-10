Instagram has introduced a new feature that allows users to edit their comments after posting, offering more flexibility to correct mistakes or refine responses during conversations.

15-Minute Editing Window

The new feature comes with a defined time limit for edits:

Users get a 15-minute window after posting a comment

Edits can be made immediately within this timeframe

After 15 minutes, comments can no longer be modified

This ensures users can quickly fix typos or adjust wording without long-term alterations.

Unlimited Edits within Timeframe

Within the 15-minute window:

Users can edit comments multiple times

No limit on the number of changes

This allows flexibility while maintaining a controlled editing period.

Text-Only Editing Support

The editing feature is limited to text changes:

Only the text portion of a comment can be edited

If a comment includes media, only text can be modified

To maintain clarity in conversations, Instagram has added a visible indicator:

Edited comments will display an “edited” label

No version history is shown

Original comment content is not visible after editing

This ensures transparency without exposing previous versions.

The feature is rolling out to Instagram users globally, with availability expected across both Android and iOS platforms.