OpenAI has rolled out Chronicle, a new feature designed to help Codex automatically create context-aware memories using what’s visible on a user’s screen. The feature reduces the need for manual prompts by enabling Codex to understand workflows, tools, and ongoing tasks in real time.
What is Chronicle & How it Works
Chronicle is built to simplify AI interactions by automatically capturing and organizing context from screen activity. Key capabilities:
- Understands on-screen content in real time
- Fills missing context without detailed prompts
- Learns user workflows and tools over time
- Identifies relevant files, documents, and sources
- Switches between sources like Slack threads, Google Docs, dashboards, and pull requests
This allows Codex to provide more relevant and consistent responses with less repetition.
Setup, Controls, & Usage
Enabling Chronicle:
- Go to Settings → Personalization → Memories
- Turn on Chronicle
- Grant Screen Recording permission and Accessibility access
Users can pause or resume via the menu bar, disable anytime in settings, and control memory usage per thread.
Chronicle operates using sandboxed background agents, which continuously process screen context and generate structured memory. However, this can consume rate limits quickly, especially during extended usage.
Privacy & Data Handling
OpenAI has outlined how Chronicle manages data:
Storage:
- Screenshots stored locally and deleted after 6 hours
- Memories saved locally as unencrypted markdown files
Processing:
- Screenshots may be processed on servers
- Not used for training unless user permits
Data includes:
- OCR-extracted text
- Screen context
- File paths and timing data
Chronicle introduces some risks due to screen-level access:
- Increased exposure to prompt injection attacks
- Potential risks from malicious content in apps or websites
Users are advised to pause during sensitive tasks and review stored memories regularly.
Developer Controls & Customization
Chronicle uses the default Codex model but allows manual configuration:
This enables developers to control memory generation behavior and performance.
OpenAI Chronicle for Codex Availability
Chronicle is available as an opt-in research preview in the Codex app on macOS for ChatGPT Pro users. Not available in the EU, UK, and Switzerland.
Chronicle represents a shift toward context-aware AI systems that:
- Reduce manual prompting
- Understand workflows automatically
- Act more like assistants embedded in your environment
However, it also raises privacy, security, and resource usage considerations.