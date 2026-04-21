OpenAI has rolled out Chronicle, a new feature designed to help Codex automatically create context-aware memories using what’s visible on a user’s screen. The feature reduces the need for manual prompts by enabling Codex to understand workflows, tools, and ongoing tasks in real time.

What is Chronicle & How it Works

Chronicle is built to simplify AI interactions by automatically capturing and organizing context from screen activity. Key capabilities:

Understands on-screen content in real time

Fills missing context without detailed prompts

Learns user workflows and tools over time

Identifies relevant files, documents, and sources

Switches between sources like Slack threads, Google Docs, dashboards, and pull requests

This allows Codex to provide more relevant and consistent responses with less repetition.

Setup, Controls, & Usage

Enabling Chronicle:

Go to Settings → Personalization → Memories

Turn on Chronicle

Grant Screen Recording permission and Accessibility access

Users can pause or resume via the menu bar, disable anytime in settings, and control memory usage per thread.

Chronicle operates using sandboxed background agents, which continuously process screen context and generate structured memory. However, this can consume rate limits quickly, especially during extended usage.

Privacy & Data Handling

OpenAI has outlined how Chronicle manages data:

Storage:

Screenshots stored locally and deleted after 6 hours

Memories saved locally as unencrypted markdown files

Processing:

Screenshots may be processed on servers

Not used for training unless user permits

Data includes:

OCR-extracted text

Screen context

File paths and timing data

Chronicle introduces some risks due to screen-level access:

Increased exposure to prompt injection attacks

Potential risks from malicious content in apps or websites

Users are advised to pause during sensitive tasks and review stored memories regularly.

Developer Controls & Customization

Chronicle uses the default Codex model but allows manual configuration:

[memories] consolidation_model = “gpt-5.4-mini”

This enables developers to control memory generation behavior and performance.

OpenAI Chronicle for Codex Availability

Chronicle is available as an opt-in research preview in the Codex app on macOS for ChatGPT Pro users. Not available in the EU, UK, and Switzerland.

Chronicle represents a shift toward context-aware AI systems that:

Reduce manual prompting

Understand workflows automatically

Act more like assistants embedded in your environment

However, it also raises privacy, security, and resource usage considerations.