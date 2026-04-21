Tata Play has expanded its short-form content offering by integrating Pocket Films into its Shots micro-drama section on Tata Play Binge. The move aims to enhance short-form storytelling with culturally rich and emotionally driven narratives.
Expanded content library with micro-dramas and short films
With the addition of Pocket Films, the Shots section now includes:
Micro-dramas:
- Chaturanga
- Vidushi
- Maasa
- Silent Cycle
- Pilibhit
Short films:
- Lock-up
- Dubki
- Paath
- The Disguise
- Exchange Offer
- Bena
- Special Day
The platform now hosts:
- 210+ micro-dramas
- 220+ hours of content
Content spans genres like action, drama, and thriller, available in Hindi and regional languages.
Pocket Films joins existing partners:
- Bullet
- STAGE
Tata Play has also confirmed plans to add more content partners, further expanding the micro-drama ecosystem.
Mobile-first viewing experience
Shots is designed specifically for short-form mobile consumption, featuring:
- Vertical, scroll-friendly interface
- Auto-next playback
- Dedicated homepage sections
This ensures a seamless, social-media-style viewing experience.
Integrated access within Tata Play Binge
- Available within the Tata Play Binge app
- No additional subscription required
- Supported via an ad-supported model
The platform is part of Tata Play Binge’s broader ecosystem, which aggregates 30+ OTT platforms under a single interface.
Tata Play Binge is accessible across:
- Android Smart TVs
- VIDAA OS TVs
- Tata Play Binge+ Android set-top box
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (Tata Play edition)
Pallavi Puri, Tata Play’s Chief Commercial and Content Officer, said, “As short-format storytelling continues to gain traction across the country, we remain committed to ensuring that viewers always have access to fresh, engaging content, while giving our partners a powerful and seamless platform to reach wider audiences.”
Sameer Mody, Founder and Managing Director at Pocket Films, commented, “We’ve always believed in the power of short-format storytelling to create a strong emotional impact in a short span of time. Partnering with Tata Play Binge’s Shots gives us an exciting opportunity to take our diverse catalogue of micro-dramas and short films to a wider, highly engaged audience. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of making meaningful, culturally relevant stories more accessible, while tapping into the growing demand for quick, high-quality content experiences.”
The integration reflects the growing demand for short-form, bite-sized content, regional storytelling, and mobile-first entertainment formats. Tata Play is positioning Shots as a central hub for micro-dramas in India.