Tata Play has expanded its short-form content offering by integrating Pocket Films into its Shots micro-drama section on Tata Play Binge. The move aims to enhance short-form storytelling with culturally rich and emotionally driven narratives.

Expanded content library with micro-dramas and short films

With the addition of Pocket Films, the Shots section now includes:

Micro-dramas:

Chaturanga

Vidushi

Maasa

Silent Cycle

Pilibhit

Short films:

Lock-up

Dubki

Paath

The Disguise

Exchange Offer

Bena

Special Day

The platform now hosts:

210+ micro-dramas

220+ hours of content

Content spans genres like action, drama, and thriller, available in Hindi and regional languages.

Pocket Films joins existing partners:

Bullet

STAGE

Tata Play has also confirmed plans to add more content partners, further expanding the micro-drama ecosystem.

Mobile-first viewing experience

Shots is designed specifically for short-form mobile consumption, featuring:

Vertical, scroll-friendly interface

Auto-next playback

Dedicated homepage sections

This ensures a seamless, social-media-style viewing experience.

Integrated access within Tata Play Binge

Available within the Tata Play Binge app

No additional subscription required

Supported via an ad-supported model

The platform is part of Tata Play Binge’s broader ecosystem, which aggregates 30+ OTT platforms under a single interface.

Tata Play Binge is accessible across:

Android Smart TVs

VIDAA OS TVs

Tata Play Binge+ Android set-top box

Amazon Fire TV Stick (Tata Play edition)

Pallavi Puri, Tata Play’s Chief Commercial and Content Officer, said, “As short-format storytelling continues to gain traction across the country, we remain committed to ensuring that viewers always have access to fresh, engaging content, while giving our partners a powerful and seamless platform to reach wider audiences.”

Sameer Mody, Founder and Managing Director at Pocket Films, commented, “We’ve always believed in the power of short-format storytelling to create a strong emotional impact in a short span of time. Partnering with Tata Play Binge’s Shots gives us an exciting opportunity to take our diverse catalogue of micro-dramas and short films to a wider, highly engaged audience. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of making meaningful, culturally relevant stories more accessible, while tapping into the growing demand for quick, high-quality content experiences.”

The integration reflects the growing demand for short-form, bite-sized content, regional storytelling, and mobile-first entertainment formats. Tata Play is positioning Shots as a central hub for micro-dramas in India.