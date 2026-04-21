Google has introduced new face-focused touch-up tools in Google Photos, enabling users to make quick and subtle edits directly within the app. The update is designed to help users enhance photos with minor refinements rather than heavy edits, keeping images natural while improving overall appearance.

The updated editor adds several dedicated face touch-up options, including:

Heal (remove blemishes)

Smooth (improve skin texture)

Under eyes (reduce dark circles)

Irises (enhance eye appearance)

Teeth (whitening)

Eyebrows (definition)

Lips (refinement)

These tools focus on fast, one-tap improvements for everyday photo editing.

Each tool comes with an intensity slider, allowing users to:

Apply subtle or stronger edits

Maintain natural-looking results

Customize edits based on preference

Users can simply select a face in the image and apply individual adjustments as needed.

Google emphasizes that the feature is designed for quick corrections, natural-looking edits, and enhancing how users “feel in the moment”. Rather than heavily altering images, the tools aim to provide light, realistic improvements.

The Google Photos update is currently rolling out gradually on Android devices globally. The update requires Android 9.0 or higher and a minimum of 4 GB RAM. There is currently no official word on iOS availability.