OPPO A12, which was first announced in the month of April, has now finally been launched in India. The latest offering from the company in the A-series falls into the budget category and will be available for purchase from this week.

The smartphone 6.2-inch waterdrop notch display and offers HD+ screen resolution along with a protective layer of Gorilla Glass 3. Powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, the device is paired with 3 GB or 4 GB of RAM along with 32 GB or 64 GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the device has a dual-camera setup on the back that includes a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front side, taking care of the selfie needs is a 5 MP snapper.

The phone runs the Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with the company’s own ColorOS 6.1 on top. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. The device is powered by a 4320 mAh battery.

The OPPO A12 is priced at ₹9,990 for the 3 GB RAM model and ₹11,490 for the 4 GB RAM model. The device will be up for purchase in the Indian market through online as well as offline stores from 10th June.

OPPO A12 Specifications

Display: 6.22-inch HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

CPU: MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor

GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

RAM: 3/4 GB

Storage: 32/64 GB; expandable up to 256 GB

OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1

Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP with f/2.4 aperture

Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.4 aperture

Others: Fingerprint sensor

Connectivity Options: 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/GLONASS, and micro USB port

Colors: Blue and Black

Battery: 4230 mAh

Pricing and Availability in India

Price of 3 GB RAM model: ₹9,990

Price of 4 GB RAM model: ₹11,490

Availability: From 10th June in India

