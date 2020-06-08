OPPO A12 launched in India; features Helio P35 SoC, 4 GB RAM and dual rear cameras
OPPO A12, which was first announced in the month of April, has now finally been launched in India. The latest offering from the company in the A-series falls into the budget category and will be available for purchase from this week.
The smartphone 6.2-inch waterdrop notch display and offers HD+ screen resolution along with a protective layer of Gorilla Glass 3. Powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, the device is paired with 3 GB or 4 GB of RAM along with 32 GB or 64 GB of internal storage.
In the camera department, the device has a dual-camera setup on the back that includes a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front side, taking care of the selfie needs is a 5 MP snapper.
The phone runs the Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box with the company’s own ColorOS 6.1 on top. It also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. The device is powered by a 4320 mAh battery.
The OPPO A12 is priced at ₹9,990 for the 3 GB RAM model and ₹11,490 for the 4 GB RAM model. The device will be up for purchase in the Indian market through online as well as offline stores from 10th June.
OPPO A12 Specifications
- Display: 6.22-inch HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- CPU: MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor
- GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- RAM: 3/4 GB
- Storage: 32/64 GB; expandable up to 256 GB
- OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
- Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP with f/2.4 aperture
- Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.4 aperture
- Others: Fingerprint sensor
- Connectivity Options: 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/GLONASS, and micro USB port
- Colors: Blue and Black
- Battery: 4230 mAh
Pricing and Availability in India
- Price of 3 GB RAM model: ₹9,990
- Price of 4 GB RAM model: ₹11,490
- Availability: From 10th June in India
OPPO A12 Launch Offers in India
- 6-month extended warranty till June 21st, 2020
- 5% cashback on Bank of Baroda Credit Card EMI
- 5% cashback on Federal Bank Debit Card EMI
- No Cost EMI up to 6 Months on Credit Card EMI and Debit Card EMI transactions
- EMI options from Bajaj Finserv, IDFC First Bank, Home Credit, HDB Financial Services and ICICI Bank