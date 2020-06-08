Xiaomi Mi Band 5 fitness tracker’s design and color options revealed

Xiaomi has confirmed that the next-generation Mi Band 5 fitness tracker will be launched in China on 11th June. Now, with days to go for the official launch, the design of the wearable device as well as the color options have been revealed by the company in a newly shared poster.

It shows that the device will come with a large OLED rectangular display, similar to what we’ve seen on previous-generation models. Further, the poster reveals four color options — Black, Green, Blue, Yellow, and Red.

As per the reports, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 fitness tracker will come with a 1.2-inch color touchscreen display with new watch faces. The display size is bigger compared to the 0.95-inch screen on the Mi Band 4.

This time, the company is also going to introduce NFC support for the global market to enable Google Pay. Further, reports indicate that the fitness tracker will also come with support for Amazon Alexa smart voice assistant.

Further, the report adds that the company will be ditching the cradle charge design with pogo pins and will instead offer plug-in charger design. We expect the company to share more details about this in the coming days, leading up to the launch.

