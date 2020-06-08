OnePlus to launch new affordable Smart TV in India next month

Last year, OnePlus forayed into the Smart TV market with the launch of the OnePlus TV Q1 series in the Indian market. Unlike other smartphone brands with smart TVs, OnePlus chose to enter the market with premium models and not affordable ones.

With the pricing of OnePlus TV Q1 Pro at ₹99,900, the device was certainly not for everyone. It was a big gamble from the company given that the Indian market, where the devices were launched exclusively, already had the likes of Xiaomi, TCL, and Vu flooding the market with affordable Smart TVs with premium features.

But now it seems that OnePlus has realized this and is now all set to launch more affordable devices in the Indian market. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the company will launch a new smart TV on 2nd July in India.

As per the reports, the company is expected to launch an entry-level TV as well as a mid-range series. For the entry-level offering, the pricing is expected to be around ₹15,000 while the mid-range series could have its price range between ₹20,000 and ₹40,000, depending on the model.

The development comes just weeks after Realme entered the smart TV market in India with the launch of two models of Realme Smart TV — 32-inch and 43-inch, with price starting at ₹12,999. The company is set to soon launch a 55-inch model in India.

OnePlus is among the many smartphone companies that have jumped the Smart TV bandwagon, especially in the Indian market. Such companies include Xiaomi, Huawei, Honor, Motorola, Nokia, and Realme.

